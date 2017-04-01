Thinking of renovating your kitchen? Then you’ll need to know your options for countertops.

The kitchen is often viewed as the heart of the home. It’s a space for family to come together to fuel their bodies and minds, to prepare for the day, and to connect and catch up at the end of the day.

The kitchen is also the room most commonly renovated and updated because it is one of the most desired parts of a home. When renovating a kitchen, the choice in a countertop is often a major decision because it is such a large focal point of the room, but also has to be functional. Choosing the right countertop may make the difference between loving or hating your kitchen.

The various types of materials that can be used as a countertop can make for an overwhelming decision, so it’s important to know the advantages and disadvantages to various countertop options so you can choose the right one for your home.

Butcher block is the most common wood countertop on the market. Besides being a cost-effective choice, it also brings more of a natural feel into your kitchen. The wood can be damaged both by heat and abrasive objects. The wood also needs to be treated with oil to protect it from getting stained and prevent bacteria from getting into the wood. So if you’re looking for a maintenance free product, then this one isn’t for you.

Granite is a natural material that is harvested from various parts of the world, which is why granite prices can fluctuate so much. Since granite isn’t a man-made product there are no two pieces that are exactly the same. Granite is a very durable product when dealing with abrasive objects and heat. What might discourage you from purchasing granite is primarily the price tag. Second to that, another disadvantage is that granite is a very porous material, so it needs to be sealed properly. If it’s not treated properly it can become stained.

Unlike granite, quartz is a man-made product that uses resins, polymers and pigments to bond ground up quartz making it non-porous. Not having to seal the countertop might be the reason you consider quartz, also the colour you choose will be consistent throughout your entire home unlike granite. The main disadvantage of selecting quartz is the price, but it’s comparable to granite.

Laminate countertops have been around for quite some time, and they once had a bad reputation because it seemed like every home had one and the selection was pretty bland. Today, new designer laminates are much more appealing and diverse and as such laminates are making a comeback. The biggest advantage in choosing a laminate countertop is the price tag, as it will be your most cost effective option. However, the disadvantages are that laminate countertops are more susceptible to being damaged by abrasive objects; hot pots and pans can easily damage the countertop and laminate is not easy to repair..

There are many other options for countertops such as a solid surface, concrete, marble, tile and stainless steel. When choosing the right countertop for your home, you will have to determine what is most important to you. Is it your budget? Durability? Aesthetics? Taking the time to research each option you’re interested in will give you the confidence you need to make the right decision.

