EICS gets Valley View West site for new school

Elk Island Catholic Schools may have been left out of the provincial budget when it comes to building a new high school in Camrose, but now they will be prepared if they are granted funding next year.

City of Camrose councilors approved the dedication of land for a new Catholic high school at their March 20 council meeting, choosing Valley View West out of four options as best suited for a new school.

“It’s definitely encouraging and we appreciate that council has taken our request seriously and that they’ve proactively moved forward in ensuring there will be land for a school site,” said EICS Secretary Treasurer Ryan Stierman. “We’re especially happy, according to the development timelines that this site will be serviced within the timelines that we need in order to build a new school.”

EICS has need of a new school in Camrose with St. Patrick School and Our Lady of Mount Pleasant facing above capacity rates. Last month they decided to move Grade 5 and 6 students into the junior high and high school and to create a proper middle school. This also brought St. Patrick School’s capacity from 101 per cent to 81 per cent while OLMP went from 62 per cent to 85 per cent. OLMP was also only granted two of the four portable units they had requested to handle the middle school by the provincial government. EICS targets an 80 per cent capacity as optimal learning conditions.

With their forecasted growth, Stierman says the high school will be over 100 per cent by 2020 and at 114 per cent capacity within five years without any new space. Stierman says, however, there is room at OLMP to add more portables to improve space issues if they are approved.

Building a new high school, however, would alleviate all of these concerns.

“We definitely feel (having this land) strengthens our case,” said Stierman. “I know when the provincial government did their large announcement a few years back, a lot of the schools ended up being delayed because the municipalities didn’t have a site ready for the schools, so I know that is definitely a consideration that can go against an approval when a school site will not be secured or serviced within the timelines.”

The land was originally earmarked for a future elementary school, but is considered suitable for a new high school. There are many positives to the area, including 13 acres of land with utilities already being provided as part of the development and access to major transportation routes.

The site won out over two different locations at Rudy Swanson Park, which would have given direct access for the school to the recreation facilities, and sharing land with Camrose Composite High School, which would have meant Battle River School Division’s ability to build a future administration building and relocation of a soccer field.

City manager Malcolm Boyd says this has been a year-long process that has been in-camera due to the potential of land purchases. However, when it became clear that they could utilize public land it could be discussed in open.

“Certainly Elk Island has presented numbers to the city that suggest they are going to be the next people to need a new school,” said Boyd.

A new school for Camrose has been a long time coming. St. Patrick School was built in 1957 while OLMP opened in 1962. The last school built in the city was Jack Stuart School which broke ground in 1983.

EICS has estimated a new Grade 9-12 high school for 600 students to cost about $21 million and would normally take three to four years to build from the time it is announced. This means that if the project is approved in the next provincial budget a year from now, then it could potentially be opened for the 2021 school year.

The city now will continue to work with the developer to ensure the development proceeds while school board needs to continue to work with the department of education to ensure funding for the project.

“New schools are good for a community, every community wants a new school,” said Boyd. “It’s good for Camrose to develop that infrastructure.”