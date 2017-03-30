Augustana, curling club shine as CCAA host

The University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings had the opportunity to show the rest of the country what the curling program could do and they certainly left their mark on the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association landscape.

This was the first time the university has hosted the CCAA Curling Championship and were given high marks for the tournament. With the event moving into a hockey arena for the foreseeable future, the Rose City Curling Club gave a final great statement for the old club tournaments.

The only downside to the weekend was that the Vikings were unable to navigate their way into the semifinals in either division, as the Red Deer College Queens won the women’s draw and the Fanshawe Falcons took the men’s.

“It’s everything I expected it to be just by the University of Alberta-Augustana backing it up and showing that we are supporting the curling program itself,” said Vikings coach Roger Galenza. “If every college and every school could do this, curling would makes its way back in the smaller rinks like Camrose and the other centres like this.”

The men’s team – skip Andrew Klassen third Colton Simard, second Austin Lavallee, lead Aidan Anderson – had the more heart-breaking path to watching on the final day of the bonspiel.

They beat Dustyn Wozny and the Olds College Broncos in the sixth draw on Friday morning to pull their record to 3-3, all they had to do was beat Zack Shurtleff and the Humber Hawks in the seventh draw and they’d advance to the playoffs. However, they lost 6-3 in a tight game — Shurtleff scored two in the 10th end to clinch it.

The loss dropped the Vikings into a five-way tie for the final two spots in the semifinals, which went to the Hawks and Mohawk Mountaineers on head-to-head competition.

“We knew that if we win there was a really good chance we’d be in, it was kind of dependent on what some of the other teams did on that draw … we knew what we had to do and we just couldn’t finish it off in that last game,” said Klassen.

Still, for the foursome, it was a successful year. They won their way into the championships by winning the Alberta Colleges Athletic Association title and then put themselves in position to make a run this weekend.

“They showed they weren’t just handed a spot at nationals, they were a force to be reckoned with and played hard every game,” said Vikings coach Steve Lindberg.

The rink should be in good shape coming back next year as all four will be returning, making them likely one of the top contending teams in the country in 2017-18.

This weekend taught them a lot of lessons.

“The experience of being at a nationals is different than anything else,” said Klassen. “For our team to have competed here this year is awesome experience for us. Just to be so close and have that disappointment, we now know what it takes to take that next step so we’ll be back next year and hopefully we’ll do just that.”

The Vikings women’s rink – skip Nikki Smith, third Jensen Manners, second Lynnelle Mache, lead Katelyn Skolski – showed their relative youth at the event. With the youngest skip at the tournament they took time to get their bearings at the tournament but started playing better by the end of the round robin, finishing with a 7-4 win over the Niagara Knights.

“A lot of it was our team dynamics and we did struggle with that a little bit,” said Smith. “Once we figured it out and calmed ourselves down and got past our nerves, it started to go better.”

The only one not returning is Mache who played an integral role in the development of Smith this year.

“Everyone on the team plays a part, but it was definitely nice to have her experience because she has curled at a pretty high level,” said Smith.

“Having that experience and guidance was definitely helpful and I’m glad I had it because it will help me in continuing on in my next few years.”

Galenza spent the last year working on this tournament, from organizing the tiniest most minute details off the ice to recruiting, training and coaching his players for this weekend.

It has been a labour of love for the head coach, but he says it would not have happened without the support of the college, the athletic department, the community, the 50-60 volunteers and the curling club.

Now he gets a small window of opportunity to take a break before he is back to preparing for next season, which he is already setting up for.

“They’re all coming back and I’ve got some recruitments that are coming in that are excellent curlers so it is going to be tough road for them to crack the lineup,” he said.