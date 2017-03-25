RDC reigns at CCAA Curling Championships

Red Deer College is curling royalty again.

The RDC Queens earned gold in women's while the Kings earned bronze in men's at the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Curling Championships at the Rose City Curling Club in Camrose on Saturday.

Queens skip Marla Sherrer follows in the steps of her sister who skipped the Queens to the 2014 national championship. This time they beat the Concordia Thunder 7-6 for the gold medal.

Sherrer pulled off a clutch hit and stick for a burried shot rock with her first shot in the 10th end with the hammer. Thunder skip Veronica Maschmeyer was unable to get enough of Sherrer's rock with her final shot to give RDC the title.

The Queens rink is also made up of third Sara McMann, second Brett Day and lead Katie Primrose.

Sara Westman and the Fanshawe Falcons beat Emily Clark and the NAIT Ooks 8-7 for the bronze medal.

The Fanshawee Falcons rink of Charlie Richard, third Tyler Twining, second Brady St. Louis and lead Brandon Twining beat the Logan James led Mohawk Mountaineers 7-4 for gold in the men's division.

The Ryan Dahmer-skipped Kings lost 8-1 to the Mohawk Mountaineers in the semifinal, but rebounded to beat Zack Shurtleff and the Humber Hawks 10-3 in the bronze medal game.

The host University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings missed the playoffs in both divisions with the men (3-4) being edged out on a five-way tie for the final two spots in the semifinals on head-to-head records. The women finished last in their division with a 2-5 record.