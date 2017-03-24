Vikings edged out at curling nationals

The University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings will be spectators for the playoff round of the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Curling Championships.

The men's team lost 6-3 to the Humber Hawks in their final round robin game at the Rose City Curling Club in Camrose to fall to 3-4 and a five-way tie for the final two spots in the medal round. They then lost the the tie break on head-to-head meetings, ending their run at the national championship.

The Red Deer College Kings grabbed the top seed with a 6-1 record and will play the Hawks (3-4) in one semifinal. The second semifinal will feature the Fanshawe Falcons (5-2) against the Mohawk Mountaineers (3-4).

The Lakeland Rustlers and NAIT Ooks are joining the Vikings on the wrong side of the tie-breaker at 3-4 while the Olds College Broncos finished up at 2-4.

"Unfotunately that's the way it goes, you end up tied in a five-way for the last playoff spot you kind of take what you are dealt," said Vikings coach Steve Lindberg. "The guys did play unbelievable to get there."

The Andrew Klassen-skipped Vikings had won their first game on Friday to put themselves in control of their own destiny, beating the Dustin Wozny-skipped Broncos 7-4 in nine ends.

The Vikings women, skipped by Nikki Smith, also missed the playoff cut, finishing with a 2-5 record, however they finished on a high note, beating the Niagara Knights 7-5.

The Fanshawe Falcons (6-1) will face the RDC Queens (4-3) in the semifinal round while the Concordia Thunder (5-2) will face the Ooks (4-3).

The semifinals go at 9:30 a.m. at the Rose City Curling Club with the finals at 2:30 p.m.