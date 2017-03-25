WOW helps women excel in business, leadership

For the past year a group of local business women have been meeting once a month to network and support each other.

As they roll towards their one-year anniversary gala, Wonderful Opportunities for Women is looking towards continuing to develop the local business scene for women.

“When they have support like this, when they’re not alone … it just helps them to succeed,” said co-founder Louise Jones.

WOW is modelled after similar groups through the Rural Alberta Business Centre with the same acronym from across the province – though for many groups the acronym has a different meaning. Jones had been talking with a group out of Rocky Mountain House and she thought it would be a good thing for Camrose. Jones got together with other local business women and she, Marilou Yampolsky and Ashley Meadahl formed WOW, getting it going last April and meet the second Tuesday of every month.

Since then they have sold out every luncheon, and have seen new faces at every outing.

For each luncheon they bring in local speakers to talk about a themed topic, ranging from time management to social media, goal setting, collaboration, financial management and other topics.

The emphasis on local and not bringing in speakers from other communities is important to the group.

“I think it inspires and motivates attendees because it shows that they can do it here too, they can have that success here,” said Meadahl.

Added Yampolsky, “It’s nice to utilize your local powerhouses. We have so much talent here, why on Earth would we look elsewhere? We might as well share what we have within our Camrose walls.”

After the speaker there is generally lots of time to discuss what was talked about and to network with other attendees.

“It’s a very relaxed group,” said Jones. “It’s a very comfortable and relaxed group that makes you feel like you can talk.”

The luncheons cater to business women of all types, whether they have a brick and mortar business or work out of their home. Jones says owning a business is not the sole criteria for being part of the group.

“It’s also for women in leadership roles, they don’t have to own a business,” she said.

They have also had people from other communities like Vermilion and Wainwright drop in on their luncheons to see if the organization would be a fit for their town.

On April 11 they will be holding their meeting in the evening with a gala night at the Camrose Resort and Casino to celebrate their first year. It will also be the first time they bring in a speaker from the outside with Linda Edgecombe slated to deliver the key note address: Women in Business Rock – Resilient Essentials for Success.

“She’s humorous as well, it’s going to be a light, nice, humorous (talk),” said Jones.

The night will be about more than just business, however, with draws, a champagne reception, makeovers and touch ups on location with many sponsors from the community making the night possible.

“It’s a fun night out,” said Jones

Tickets for the gala are $48 while for a regular luncheon they are $20. Tickets are available online at conta.cc/2lXkJse. Registration for the gala begins at 5:45 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. For more information, checkout their Facebook page WOW Camrose Networking Group.