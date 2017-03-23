Women's shelter cuts ribbon on new addition

The Camrose Women’s Shelter has grown bigger in an effort to serve the community better.

The society cut the ribbon on their new expansion that gives the shelter a larger second floor with two new offices that can easily be transformed into rooms at a later date.

“Our outreach really has a place to work from, they’ve been hopping around to different desks for the last three months,” said executive director Nora-Lee Rear. “At the end of the day, it’s just about doing a better job of helping the women and children in Camrose and the surrounding areas. That’s what it’s about for us.”

The shelter offers a safe supportive place for women and children who face domestic violence. Four hundred women and children access the facility on an annual basis and many continue to use their outreach programming and services after leaving the shelter.

The shelter can house up to 25 people at a time, depending on the alignment of women with children, and they are almost always full. While standard practice among shelters is for a 21-day stay, the Camrose Women’s Shelter will fill the need on an individual basis.

The expansion became necessary after receiving government funding for three more workers and an increase in programming at the shelter. The new offices, which take up 474 square feet of space, give them room to breathe and be organized.

“We’ve increased our capacity just by the work we’re doing in the community,” said Rear. “We have workers that are just working with women who would rather stay in the community than come into the shelter.”

They received funding from many areas for the project, including from the Battle River Community Foundation.

Alair Homes Camrose headed up the construction of the project. Owner and operator Andrey Sokolov said this was a particularly important project to him as a father and husband. Though only being in Camrose for a year, he wanted to be involved in this from the beginning.

“This is such an important organization in the community here, they do so much for Camrose and I really appreciate the fact that they are here,” said Sokolov. “The crazy thing when we were working here is we saw women here, we saw kids here, and that really hit home. A few sub-trades even struggled working here because it really hit them (hard), it was really tough for them.”

There were many contractors and businesses involved in the project and many of them came forward with a final $13,200 donation to the society.

Also in attendance was City of Camrose Mayor Norm Mayer and County Councilor Kenneth Krause were also on hand for the ribbon cutting.

“It’s unfortunate in this world that we have to have establishments like this, but it’s a fact of life and the better they can be organized and the more space they have to accommodate the needs, the better off the entire community and surrounding areas are,” said Mayer.

The society is not standing pat on this expansion. They have already targeted their next project which they call Second Stage, a housing project that will help women and their children who have been through the shelter to adapt back into the world on their own. Ideally this would come in the form of a six-unit apartment building.

They are, however, in the early planning stages of the project with the first major stumbling block being finding land within the city.

“It’s definitely something we’ve seen as becoming an increasing need in Camrose — safe and affordable longer term housing is limited within Camrose,” said Rear.

“That’s our strategic goal in the next three to five years to open that up.”

Up next for the shelter is the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes campaign, which will take place during the Big Valley Jamboree Parade on Aug. 3 for the second year. For more information, contact the shelter at 780-679-4975 ext. 8.