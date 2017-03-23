Tigers win historic championship

Two years ago, the Hay Lakes High Tigers finished out their season with a 8-19 record. This weekend they became the first 1A school from the Central Zone to win an Alberta Sports Athletic Association senior boys basketball championship.

The Tigers defeated the Senator Gershaw School Gators out of Bow Island 61-53 on Saturday to clinch the title at Rundle Academy in Calgary.

“This group is special, they’ve just got more heart than any team I’ve ever been around,” said Tigers coach Brian Hoglund. “I know that’s cliché, but they just never quit. Ever. They just keep coming at you. They don’t understand how talented they are, they just don’t quite get it, they just put their heads down and they go, and they play and they work hard.”

The Tigers entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed and received a first round bye. In their first game they beat Parkland Immanuel Christian 70-49 and then beat the No. 1 seeded Livingston High School 66-63 in the semifinal to advance to the gold medal game.

Hay Lakes controlled the play for most of the game, but when the Gators made their big push in the fourth quarter, the Tigers responded, in particular Jon Atema who scored 13 of his team-high 22 points in the frame.

Every game over the last couple of weeks it has been a different player stepping up in crunch time. In the semifinal Travis Potter led the way with 20 points while the scoring was fairly well spread out against Parkland. In their 86-78 zone final win over Forestburg Taylor Sych led the way with 30 points.

“We were so balanced you could not key on one guy all year,” said Hoglund. “Jonny was the guy who picked us up in the final, but he was our fourth leading scorer all year.”

Key in the final however, was their tenacious defence that allowed them to overcome early jitters against The No. 2 ranked team in the province.

“When shots aren’t falling you just tell them to keep getting stops and everything will be good,” said Hoglund. “These guys listened. These guys bought. They don’t fight me, they listen and they understand where you’re going. They just have so much character.”

“We missed a bunch of shots and we played nervous, understandably,” said Hoglund. “Our defence held us in, we played outstanding defence, which is probably our best attribute.”

Last year the Tigers made it to the zone semifinal before losing by two points to Daysland who went on to earn silver at provincials.

The Tigers finished the season with a 39-1 record overall and will be graduating five starters this summer — Atema, Connor Lange, Eric Reese, Travis Dolter and Just Hoecherl — but Hoglund says they should have a strong group returning next year, led by Sych. They will, however, have their work cut out for them to match this year’s success.

“We’ll still be solid, I don’t know if you could ever fill (the shoes) of this group, this was a pretty special group,” said Hoglund.