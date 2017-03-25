Renovating your house for barrier-free living

The housing industry is unique in that it is under constant pressure to adapt to shifting markets. This includes keeping up with various trends that enter the market on an accelerated rate now thanks to reality shows such as Love it or List it. Before the birth of renovation reality shows the housing industry changed much slower because you would have to see things done on your own discrete market, now with reality shows and social media trends can be started almost instantly.

One of the more popular growing trends is designing a home with a barrier-free design. Now, this is a good place to stop and explain what barrier-free design is. A good summary for barrier-free design is a modification to a design to incorporate elements that will make it easier for people with reduced mobility to utilize the given space. That is not the “official” definition of barrier-free design but it gives a little bit of insight into its main purpose. For example, if a person has reduced hand mobility or functionality then using door levers instead of door knobs makes accessing different rooms easier.

One of the easier trends to identify would be the popularization of zero threshold showers or low threshold showers. This allows people with limited mobility that use walkers, canes or any other type of mobility support be able to access the shower with ease compared to your typical tub or shower. Having the ability to access the shower without assistance is one of the key features when it comes to barrier-free design as it helps people stay independent in their homes longer.

When it comes to different aspects of barrier-free design another easily identifiable trend is larger sized door openings. A simple and cost-effective way of making every room accessible for anyone with limited mobility for both wheelchair and walkers. Another great way of making doors more functional was mentioned earlier and that’s by using door levers instead of door knobs.

As the market shifts to more people taking advantage of barrier-free designs, this demand for specialty products like lifts, elevators and ramps has made it more affordable to allow people to incorporate various specialty items in their homes. The ever growing popularity of individuals wanting to be as self-sufficient as possible, especially in municipal areas where there are higher populations of elderly people is a great benefit to consumers because once a market that was very specialized and only a few contractors provided the services, now is one that has competition which results in the best pricing for the end user.

There are many elements to barrier-free design and many different trends that go along with it, but when it comes to taking advantage of this type of design it starts at the beginning. It starts when you start planning your next custom home or renovation, taking the time to walk through each area and design it to your lifestyle is where it matters most. Sit down and consider your 5, 10, 15-year plan, will someone in your family be in a wheelchair due to their age, or does someone has a disease that affects the individual over time? Planning your home now to be ready for that time in the future can save you money now and then you don’t have to renovate in the future.

