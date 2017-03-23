Red Wing takes AMBHL top defenceman honour

Logan Dowhaniuk is hoping to fall in a long line of athletes who were cut from their youth team to go on and star in their sport.

The defenceman was cut from his hometown Sherwood Park bantam AAA team two years ago, but found a home with the Camrose Red Wings. On March 15, he was named Alberta Major Bantam Hockey League’s top defenceman in the North after scoring a team record 56 points (27 goals , 29 assists) in 36 games.

Vengeance, or proving Sherwood Park wrong is not his motivation.

“I don’t really say anything about the awards, it’s just nice to win,” said Dowhaniuk.

It was a big year for the Red Wings, who cruised through the regular season at a 23-8-5 clip before an unexpected quick exit from the post season, losing to the Grande Prairie Storm in two games.

They boasted a high-powered offence that scored 4.67 goals a game, second in the division, and had several players position themselves well for the WHL Bantam Draft this summer. Dowhaniuk should be a first round selection, but the likes of Ty Yoder, Ty Marcinkowski, Dallon Melin and Noah Lamb should also hear their names called, while there could be a few more along the way.

“We have probably anywhere from seven to nine that anticipate being drafted from the team, and that in and of itself would be a good accomplishment for the team,” said Red Wings assistant manager and Camrose Minor Hockey Association president Rick Marcinkowski. “In any previous year, I think two (players) in any single year would be the most drafted off this team.”

Dowhaniuk has been a big riser in the draft rankings this year. His success has even surprised him after posting a 26-point effort in his rookie AMBHL season.

“I wasn’t expecting to have more goals than I did last year, it was really unexpected,” said Dowhaniuk. “This year I was used a lot more on the points, my teammates went to the net, they were screening the goalie, the goalie wouldn’t see the puck and it would go in. My teammates moved the puck around and it was a good year.”

Marcinkowski, says that Dowhaniuk has a lot of tools that make the six-foot, 163-pounder an attractive prospect to the junior leagues, adding that he reminds him a lot of San Jose Sharks defenceman Brent Burns.

“It’s his patience with the puck, there just isn’t any panic with him,” he said. “He’s highly skilled and that allows him to have the patience and another good attribute is his vision of the ice.”

Dowhaniuk’s point totals far outpace any season by a defenceman in Red Wings history with No. 2 on the list being Noah Lamb this year who had 32 points this season. Before that it was Jared Freadrich who had 29 points (6-23-29) in 2012-13.

Dowhaniuk also featured prominently in the team’s awards banquet on March 2, as he was named the team’s MVP and top defenceman.

Also receiving recognition were: Chase Leslie (Best Teammate Award), Melin (Most Improved Player), Drew Sim (Rookie of the Year), Yoder (Top Forward) and Lamb (Coach’s Choice Award). Callum Gao was given the inaugural Eugene ‘Buck’ Kendall Bursary Award, which is given to a player which best represents Kendall’s involvement and dedication to the Red Wings’ organization.

It was a banner year for the club with several players setting club records. Yoder finished with a franchise record 66 points (31-35-66) in 64 games and a career record 98 points (50-48-98) in 64 games, also a record for games played by a forward. Goalie Ty Marcinkowski also set a career mark for most wins (27) and shutouts (4) while posting a single-season best 0.922 save percentage and became the only goalie in league history to play more than 3,000 minutes.