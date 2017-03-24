Kodiaks set to reload after season of adversity

Boris Rybalka has coached and managed the Camrose Kodiaks for all 20 years of the club’s existence, but he never had a season like this.

Learning to battling adversity has become an old trope and go-to motivational talk coaches give to players, but that is what this Alberta Junior Hockey League season was for the Kodiaks. It started before training camp when Joseph and Eddie May were told their mother Meg May has terminal brain cancer. It carried on throughout the season with major injury after major injury to their top players. Even Rybalka was not beyond the grasp of being forced to deal with an off-ice situation with health issues in his own family that caused him to miss time throughout the season.

It was a year when everyone in the organization needed to buy into the cliché.

“You ask anybody about Boris it’s life skills,” said Rybalka. “You might get this curveball thrown at you, and get this curveball thrown at you and over all the years we’ve had curveballs, but this year there was that scenario where I was like ‘Wow, it’s me who has a curveball ...’

“It was an interesting year where you have to give 100 per cent focus to the team, but your focus wasn’t there.”

With the May twins, they both missed a month of the season to spend time at home with their family. While Joseph was gone, a childhood friend and fellow goalie — Ryan Ternes — stepped up to take his place on the bench and in practice with zero fanfare. For him it was the right thing to do, and willingly handed the backup job back to May with no questions asked when he was ready to return.

At Christmas they lost assistant captain Alex Mowbray to the Spokane Chiefs and the Western Hockey League. Then the injuries started piling up.

Three games into the season they lost defenceman Josh Zablocki for three months to a knee injury. On Dec. 14 they lost, at the time, top scorer Bauer Mackenzie for three months — returning in time for playoffs but not near game shape. They lost AJHL rookie of the year nominee Kylar Kupka a week into the new year for the rest of the season. They then lost their first-line centre Bryson Traptow for two weeks, first-line winger and power forward Ryan Hartman for a month, Slater Strong for two months and a myriad of injuries that cost them along the way, including hulking forward Tate Coughlin for a month before the playoffs.

In the end, they maxed out on games for affiliate players and even played several games down the stretch without a full lineup.

“You’re allowed to use an affiliate 10 times and then after that you can’t. It’s the first time in 24 years I’ve ever maxed out on affiliates,” said Rybalka.

The final blow was when they lost top pairing defenceman Jack McCool to a broken arm in the final practice before playoffs started.

“You could see all the guys going ‘Seriously?’” said Rybalka.

They were swept in three games by the Okotoks Oilers and their season was done.

This season hardened the roster. They came together as a family and persevered through more than most teams do in several seasons. That will prepare the returning players for next season and all of them for life going forward.

“Those are the things people don’t see, they just see the guys practicing or out in the community or on the ice,” said Rybalka. “The life skill these guys learned, no book is going to teach them that. No university prof is going to teach them what they learned this year in the life side of things.”

There are some enticing players who could be back next year, including McCool and Nic Correale — who very well could be in line to wear the ‘C’ — Cooper Johnson — who was named the Hardest Working Kodiak for the season — and Zachary Vinnell among several others. The two most intrigue returnees are two local boys who could both eventually be the next alumni who go to the pros: Jacob Kendall and Kupka, despite Kupka missing the CJHL Prospects game because of his injury.

“Kyler had a setback, but things happen for a reason,” said Rybalka. “I look at his smarts for the game and his vision and I look at Kendall, he’s a dark horse. I look at those two and man is there a lot of potential there. It will be interesting to see how far they can go.”

There will be changes, however. There will be a competition in net with the starting job not just being handed to May, while Rybalka will be busy signing players and making trades to re-stock positions throughout the lineup.

One important weekend to keep an eye on is April 7 to 9 for their annual spring camp which has 200 players registered.

“Coming out of this spring camp, we’ll be going after half a dozen kids,” said Rybalka. “The talent level at spring camp totally has me impressed … We’re going to be making very difficult decisions coming out of this spring camp on players we’ve committed to already.”