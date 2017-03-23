'I Shot a Duck' gives slate for cast

Dreamers, cynics, lion-hearts and cowards: there’s some in every crowd. Yet rarely do they cross each other quite like they do in the University of Alberta-Augustana Campus’ production of I Shot a Duck.

Despite the obvious challenge of casting university students as middle-aged characters, the play was completed by Edmonton writer Jason Chinn with the Augustana crew in mind. By curtain call opening night, the Augustana actors and their personas exhibited the possibility of reflecting any character in which you invest a significant amount of energy.

One of the greatest benefits of adopting a fresh script is artistic liberty. Unlike preparing a variation on a Shakespearean classic or a hot Broadway hit, there’s no pressure to live up to a legacy of past renditions, nor a struggle to resurrect familiar characters. Rather, the responsibility is to invent a legacy and establish familiarity. Forgetting that your character may have a vague background, hopping straight into their shoes and steeping yourself in their situation is essential to making their role, and their story, believable.

Sixth-year student Amy Wright, who performs as Johanna, understood this was key to embodying a convincing 40-year-old, washed-up TV star. She said not having external influences to conform to allowed her to mesh with her character.

“We all feel a connection to our character because we’re the first ones to be them,” said Wright. “You have to find that character in yourself. There’s no outside help.”

Throughout the show, Johanna’s fiery spirit and erratic demeanour are relentless. The mellow-dramatic divorcée, desperate newlywed and mother-of-two’s misery resonates in her sighs and shrieks alike, but her grief inspires comedy among those who consider themselves above her. Wright’s performance elicits audible guilty satisfaction from the crowd, who echo Johanna’s friends’ and family’s indulgence in her pitiful woes. The ensemble of goofy characters constantly spark an alternating chorus of laughter and gasps as they direct the plot through a series of unpredictable twists.

Chinn’s staggering clash of hilarity and calamity set the stage for the intense suspense the Augustana crew have eagerly harnessed. Wright noted the actors’ eagerness to respond to the spectators’ reactions to improve their performance.

“There’s a sense of engagement,” said Wright. “I’m finding that a lot of people aren’t really rooting for [my] character. They’re wanting to see her fail — which is good. It obviously means that the character is working; but as an actor, I have to work past people laughing at my pain. That’s something that I’m kind of intimidated about every night, working on being grounded in the emotion while people are working against me.”

I Shot a Duck will be performed through March 25 at 7 p.m. nightly in the Augustana Theatre Centre. Tickets may be purchased for $15 each or $5 for students.