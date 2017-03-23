Wetaskiwin-Camrose MLA Bruce Hinkley is defending the provincial budget released on Thursday last week, despite the $10.3 billion deficit that will come with the financial plan.

He views it as a plan to start making up the infrastructure deficit that had accumulated over the previous 20 years. While Camrose was not on tap for any major provincial project funding this year, Hinkley says the government has extended the Municipal Sustainability Initiative for another year. He says the government also takes a positive outlook on the rebounding economy which will help stop the financial bleeding.

The big concern for most people is the accumulating debt, which some prognosticators say could reach $70 billion by 2023.

“We are of the economic view that during recessions, government has a role to play in stimulating the economy. Rather than just throwing money at things, it’s better to invest in infrastructure that can last 10, 20, 30, 40 years,” said Hinkley. “Investing in sewage, roads, bridges, schools and hospitals do put us in debt, but they are an investment for us now but also the kids and the grand kids.”

He says previous governments put Alberta in a $29 billion infrastructure deficit, and that now is the time to rebuild. Hinkley views it like a house mortgage or a car payment — they are expensive loans to take out, but necessary, and when paid off it is an asset that belongs to you.

“There’s two lines of thought here, one positive, one negative,” said Hinkley. “The negative one is that the oil patch stays low and then the royalties we generate are low and if the gas prices at the pump stay low, it’s really going to be a concern that our $45 billion debt that we have right now could grow significantly …

“The Conference Board of Canada and all of the banks are predicting Alberta will lead all of the provinces in GDP in growth — anywhere from 2.6 to 2.8 per cent. [Minister of Finance] Joe Ceci has gone with those numbers and if that happens, by 2023-24, if those numbers hold out, we will balance the budget.”

A couple of the major highlights for Hinkley is the funding for health care and education.

The government has allocated $21.4 billion to health for the 2017-18 fiscal year, this includes $2 billion for home care and community care so seniors and Albertans with disabilities can access services such as nursing and personal assistance, day programs, respite relief, palliative care and wound care. They will also be adding 1,000 continuing care beds across Alberta.

For a community like Camrose that has double the percentage of seniors as the provincial average, this is good news.

When it comes to education, the province will be funding 200 school infrastructure projects, including building 24 new schools. This includes funding for Our Lady of Mount Pleasant, though the budget did not specify how much money and for what project. Elk Island Catholic School Board was hoping to get portables for the school as they reconfigure their two schools in Camrose, moving the Grade 5 and 6 classes from St. Patrick School into OLMP and creating a middle school program. EICS is also hoping to build another high school in Camrose to help maintain appropriate capacity numbers for a growing population.

The kindergarten to Grade 12 education budget is set at $8.2 billion.

The government is also setting aside $6 billion for advanced education, increasing operational grants by two per cent and freezing tuition for a third year in a row.

The biggest funding announcement for Camrose and area is the continuation of the MSI program that was supposed to expire this year. The City of Camrose will receive $4,376,189 from MSI allocations while Camrose County is slated to receive $3,169,562.

“When I met with those bodies, they were looking for predictability and stability in funding and that’s what the budget has done,” said Hinkley. “This is the tenth year of the MSI program and it was actually, under the conservative schedule, supposed to be ended this year. The fact that we have said no, we are not going to be cutting it or cutting the amount is a big relief to all of the municipalities.”

This is a critical budget for the NDP government as they have until 2019 to gain the trust of Albertans ahead of the next election. On the weekend, the Alberta PC Party elected Jason Kenney as its new leader with the promise to unite the right, to merge the PCs with the Wildrose Party. Brian Jean, Wildrose Party leader and leader of the opposition, has been adamant in his desire to merge the two parties but under the Wildrose legal structure in order to maintain finances and political influence. If the two parties merged then there would be another leadership race and a lot of groundwork that would need to take place to prepare for an election, including setting up candidates in all ridings.

Hinkley is asking people to give their budget a chance to prove itself before casting judgement.

“We’re two years away from the election and as optimists we’re going to say we’re going to get re-elected because time will show the decisions we’re making now will pay off,” said Hinkley. “If we’re wrong then we should be held accountable and lose the next election. But we’ve decided to go this way and it will be the tool that gets us re-elected.”