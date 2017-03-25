Get ready for a hootenanny

Tim Neufeld now gives little evidence of his previous musical path on stage.

After heading up Christian pop group Starfield with his brother Jon Neufeld for a decade, the two split and went their separate ways four years ago. What has come of that for Tim is a revival of the music within him.

Tim Neufeld and the Glory Boys will be playing the CityLights Church in Camrose on March 30 at 7 p.m. — in short, they will be putting on a hootenanny.

“There’s something so energizing and even euphoric about being in a room with that many people and all on the same page,” said Neufeld. “It’s a lot of humour, and a lot of us trying to be genuine and thoughtful and ribbing each other.”

With Starfield, Neufeld plain and simple lost his ability to really connect with the music and with his audience. In his mid-30s at the time, he and his brother were putting on a performance geared more to a much younger audience.

“As NSYNC is to Justin Timberlake, I don’t know if Starfield is to Tim Neufeld and the Glory Boys, but there is that detachment,” he said. “I just turned 40 this year, I want to do the things in my life that are the most life giving and most about the people around me, the brothers I’m on the road with and are the most gratifying in the best of ways. The things we do in life that are of worth and value, not necessarily a hedonistic approach to music and ministry ...

“With Starfield it got to the point where it was not really a challenge any more ... I got really tired of trying to be cool, especially in a Christian context. I found myself having to think about my next move and my next awesome way to hold a guitar. It was not where I needed to be.”

When Starfield went on hiatus in 2013, Neufeld went back to his roots. He grew up with bluegrass and country music on the radio and in the household. He calls his grandfather a mandolin virtuoso while the only picture he has of his great grandfather is with a banjo in hand while he plays the same 1960s Martin guitar that his father played.

The biggest difference for him is the connection he is able to make with the audience.

“I love our experience, I love our way of touring,” said Neufeld. “I’ve had the chance to play arenas around the world with Starfield and I’ll take a church packed with 500 people to the gills, any day over a full arena. There’s nothing like a room of 500 people.”

Making up the rest of the band is Colin Trask, Jon Mushaluk and Matt Stride. Tim has known Mushaluk since childhood, he played with Trask while with Starfield, and Stride came along just as the band was coming together.

Their music is quite different from most of what makes up the contemporary Christian catalogue these days. There are hints of David Crowder, Alyson Krauss and even a touch of the Gaithers. Their biggest difference may come in their sense of humour, which is evident in their promotional videos and on-stage performance.

Their 2016 effort Hootenanny is a prime example of this. While there are slower, more serious songs like “I am Yours” on the record, it is balanced out with songs like “Overhead Projector” — a story about the guy who runs the overhead projector at churches but reluctantly has his job taken away by computers and digital presentations for songs.

“We’re part of a music genre that is so serious all the time that there’s not many examples of self-deprecation in Christian music,” said Neufeld. “We don’t take ourselves too seriously and in that we are able to look at our lives and our histories and pull from things like the overhead projector era of the 80s and make fun of them and make fun of the overhead projector director, in a way that hopefully it still honours those who have that job in their history of church ministry.”

Their first album Trees won a 2014 Juno for Contemporary Christian/Gospel Album of the year and a 2013 Canadian Gospel Music Award for Modern Worship Album of the Year. Their sophomore effort The Joy was nominated for a 2015 Juno. Already this year they have won awards for “Group of the Year” and “Artist of the Year” at the 2017 Canadian Gospel Music Awards (38th Annual Covenant Awards). They have toured with and opened for some of the biggest names in the genre including Third Day and Chris Tomlin.

Hootenanny is their fourth album since coming together, but only their second with all original music. Trees and Trees — Chapter 2 are full of covers of songs done by other Christian artists. It is a trap that many in the industry get caught up in, though Neufeld says it’s not always a bad thing, it doesn’t diminish the heart that is behind a song. He says, however, he has a lot more to sing about.

“I just love creating and making art and I think that’s what people want,” said Neufeld. “There’s a bit of a Christian karaoke syndrome with Christian artists, we all cover each other’s songs like no other genre in the history of popular music. I’ve made two full albums of covers, and I don’t regret it, but there’s so much more to work with when you’re using original material.”

The band is also goes out of their way to insist that though they may play at a certain church within a community, their concerts are open to all denominations. Neufeld says people can get too caught up in the name of a church or the type of a church, when we are all called to be one. It is part of their mission to break down some of those intercongregational stereotypes and just bring Christians together.

“I think denominations are silliness in their concept. I get why they exist, but I don’t think it’s the end goal to have all of us in our little different tiny variations of what Christianity is and to meet in our own specific buildings,” said Neufeld. “The whole family of God thing is supposed to be about families being families and all the different stripes that we are … and being able to get along in the same room.”

Tickets for their show at CityLights Church in Camrose are available online at http://timneufeldmusic.com/timmytour/.