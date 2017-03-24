Friends of Medicare to talk senior care in Camrose

Friends of Medicare is coming to Camrose on Saturday to discuss concerns over the privatization of seniors care facilities.

Camrose holds a unique position in the province due to having one of the highest rates of seniors in the country with 23 per cent of the population is over the age of 65, the provincial rate is 11.1 per cent.

“For over two decades now, we have seen a corporatization of our seniors care in this province and now we’re definitely seeing the impact it is having on the quality of care and the level of care that seniors do receive in for-profit facilities,” said Friends of Medicare executive director Sandra Azocar.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the Camrose United Church.

There are a number of concerns regarding for-profit care of seniors, including accountability and transparency. The services are contracted out by Alberta Health Services, said Azocar, but there needs to be much more transparency as to where the dollars are going.

This leads to issues concerning the actual level of care the residents of the facilities receive for the dollars put out.

To talk about this, Friends of Medicare will be bringing in Parkland Institute research manager Larissa Stendie to speak. Last year she published a report called “Losing Ground,” a follow up to a 2013 report entitled “Seniors Care — from bad to worse.”

“It highlights the amount of direct care that people get in for-profit facilities,” said Azocar. “The minimum standard we currently have is 1.9 hours of direct care (a day) … The majority of the study suggest that people should be getting at least 4.1 hours of care a day. If that is being reflected in the level of care people are getting, then it’s a huge concern for us.”

Joining Stendie will be AUPE vice president Karen Wiers.

One of the other big issues is making sure people are able to remain in the communities where they have made their homes for years, and in many cases where there is a struggle to even keep married couples together.

Friends of Medicare was encouraged when the NDP government was elected with a major promise being that they would build 2,000 long term care beds. It is a promise they are starting to follow through on with the budget that was released on Thursday last week.

However, most of that was for beds in the major urban centres of Calgary and Edmonton.

“Rural Alberta is the one that has seen the most privatization, so it is still an issue for us, it is still a concern,” said Azocar. “We’re talking about long term care that is medically essential. For Alberta to meet its current need, it needs just over 4,000 beds. The government has a lot of work to do.”