ECKS students in it for the pi

Every student has their own currency of motivation.

For École Charlie Killam School Grade 6 students Payton MacDonald and Avery Batke that currency is pie, especially when it comes to memorizing Pi.

The annual school-wide challenge went out on Pie Day, March 14 — for the students who memorize the most digits of pi in each class, they will get to participate in a pie eating contest.

Both students memorized more than 100 digits of pi. In one night. MacDonald has memorized 123 digits.

The feat is made that much more impressive by the fact students do not even start learning about pi until Grade 7.

“On the computer there are sections of 10 digits, so I remembered each 10 digits and the order they go in,” said MacDonald.

MacDonald and Batke are naturally competitive with each other when it comes to school, plus they got pie out of the deal.

Beyond the lure of pie, math is a subject Batke has latched on to.

“It’s interesting because you can figure out things,” she said.

Pi is a mathematical constant and represents the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. It is a critical equation that has many applications in math. However, it is an irrational number that never ends and never repeats. Most people have the first few digits down as 3.14 (inverted it spells out PIE and with 3.14 it also gives us March 14 for Pi Day), while it is common to have the first 10 digits of pi down 3.1415926535. Getting it to 100-plus digits in one night at age 11, is quite extraordinary.

“I was shocked,” said Grade 6 teacher Craig Jensen. “I don’t like to underestimate the kids, but I said ‘I don’t believe you, 100 decimal places?’ But when they were doing it, they would pause and then start again in the right place to 100 decimals, I had a piece of paper there to 87,000 places, and I was marking it and it was perfect all the way through.”

The contest is organized every year by teachers Jaclyn Ellert, Grade 8, and Sabrina Heydorn, Grade 7. Because both students memorized so many digits, both got to participate in the pie eating contest on Friday morning.

The 123 digits is a record for the school, but they have a bit more work to do to catch the world record of 67,890 set by Lu Chao of China in 2005.