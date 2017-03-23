Do not take junior hockey for granted

The Camrose Kodiaks just completed their 20th year of operation in the Alberta Junior Hockey League.

With playoffs in full swing, it should be a time of celebration in the league, instead there is an ominous cloud that hangs over many franchises. I have covered junior A hockey for most of my 14 years in the business and it has never been a big money maker. At the best of times clubs look at breaking even as the financial goal, generally, however, they are a financial loser.

Most owners and ownership groups understand this, however, they are not in it to make money, but they see the value these teams add to their community.

Still, there is the question of how much money these organizations can afford to hemorrhage.

The Kodiaks, for example, have seen a sharp drop in their attendance. This year, according to hockeydb.com — which compiles attendance numbers provided by the AJHL — the Kodiaks were at 1,051 fans a game. This is at least the fifth straight season of declining attendance, from 1,440 in 2012-13.

Each team has their own set of factors that affect their own budget, but rural AJHL teams will be dealing with similar circumstances to the Kodiaks, and the Kodiaks finished fourth in league attendance. Fort McMurray finished at the top of the league with an average of 1,304 while Brooks was second at 1,299 and Grande Prairie third at 1,204. They were the only four teams to break 1,000 in attendance.

Looking further down page and the numbers are much more dire. The Calgary Mustangs had a league-worst 205 fans at their games, though anyone looking at pictures from their games knows that number was likely much lower, while the Calgary Canucks had 221. Drayton Valley was in at 417, the Olds Grizzlys at 420, the power house Whitecourt Wolverines at 439 and the Canmore Eagles at 468. There are five more teams between 500 and 800 in attendance while the Lloydminster Bobcats came in at 946.

It is kind of gobsmaking.

The AJHL is not alone in its struggles. The BCHL has two teams officially in limbo, both with winning traditions. The Nanaimo Clippers have been a part of that community since 1972 but they announced this past week that they will be gone unless a local buyer is found within two weeks. It’s a complicated situation there as they used to fill their arena up but the ownership group has seemingly lost its connection with the community as the city went on a failed quest for a WHL franchise.

The future of the West Kelowna Warriors is also uncertain. Despite winning the national championship last year, they have reportedly lost $1 million the last three years. Ownership had a sale and move to Delta, B.C., blocked by the league and were also looking at potentially moving to Quesnel and Cranbrook. On March 3, new local investors were found to purchase the team. But if they were losing money hand over fist with local ownership while winning a national championship before, one has to wonder what will be different this time around.

The deck is stacked against junior hockey these days. There are so many entertainment options readily available at home, getting people out to the rink is as big a challenge as ever. Throw in rising costs for transportation and equipment and arena costs, and the ledger is even more difficult to balance out.

It’s not a new story — I was covering the Lloydminster Blazers in 2005 when they were almost sold to an ownership group in Leduc before a last minute sale to keep them in the Border City and they were rebranded as the Bobcats — though it is a worsening situation.

This puts all that much more importance on the team and their connection to the community and sponsorship support.

The Kodiaks took this to heart this season and started their all-star skills competition, joining with the University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings and Camrose Minor Hockey to put on the show.

That event alone showed how important junior hockey is in their community. This year there were six players that suited up for the Kodiaks that grew up in Camrose, and chances are they spent a lot of time at Encana Arena watching the club. These are players who will have the opportunity for scholarships down the road, though the education in life they receive from Rybalka and the rest of his coaching staff and their teammates may be most important of all.

Junior hockey in this country is at a crossroads. The clubs play an important role in their communities but the communities have to be careful not to take these assets for granted.