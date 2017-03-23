CCHS Trojans earn silver at 3A provincials

Silver will have to do for the Camrose Composite High School senior boys basketball team.

The Trojans went into the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association 3A championship in Medicine Hat on the weekend and fell just short of winning the tournament.

To finish second in the province is a big accomplishment, but it is tough to swallow for the team as they lost 74-63 to the St. Peter the Apostle Spartans out of Spruce Grove.

“The team that we played in the final we had beaten twice, so that’s a little bittersweet, but St. Peter the Apostle just played better than us,” said Trojans head coach Jody Watson. “They shot the ball really, really well and they just played us a little better than we played.”

This time the Spartans had their number. There were some nerves, but Watson says St. Peter the Apostle came out a different level that CCHS was not ready for as they were outscored 22-14 in the first quarter and then struggled in the second half.

It was in contrast to their first two games of the tournament. The Trojans received a bye into the second round as the top seed and beat the No. 9-ranked W. R. Myers High School out of Taber 87-42 on Friday morning and the No. 4-ranked Brooks Composite High School 92-71 in their second game on Friday.

Griffin Lorenz had a huge tournament for the Trojans, scoring 26 points in their win over Taber, 30 points in their win over Brooks and still led CCHS with 19 points in the gold medal game. However, he was far from alone. Jonas Enns averaged a double-double throughout the tournament, while Tanner Kowal, Josh Watson and Liam Schaffner also had major contributions throughout the three-game championship.

“(Lorenz) had a great tournament,” said the head coach. “The first two games he shot the ball at the right times and did some good things. In the final they really keyed on him and he just couldn’t get his normal looks and our normal offence kind of stalled a little bit and we just couldn’t get going as a team. As with anything it’s a team effort.”

The Trojans will be graduating starting point guard and captain Tanner Kowal this spring as well as reserve players Chase Parsons, Keith Gomez and Merek Budd. All four made major contributions to the program during their time at the school.

“Some of those kids I’ve had for five years, so it’s sad to see them go, but I wish them the best,” said Watson, adding he will miss the leadership they all brought to the team.

CCHS should be in good shape to take another run at provincial gold next year, however, with a couple of top junior players set to make the jump to the varsity team and the fact they are returning four of their five starters.

“That’s definitely our goal. Guys are a little sad that we lost … but they’re pretty hungry I hope, they’re talking about working hard and want to get to a medal game next year,” said Watson.