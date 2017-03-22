There's nothing like a big end to help a curling rink feel more comfortable.

Andrew Klassen knew his University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings rink could not afford to drop both games on the opening day of the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Curling National Championships, and a seven-ender in the second end of the second draw kick started a 14-4 win over Jonah Tobinski and the NAIT Ooks to get a split on Day 1.

Klassen dropped their morning game on Wednesday 7-4 to Ryan Dahmer and the Red Deer College Kings.

"We knew we ad to win at least one of of our first two games and I think we are now in a good position, we have confidence after a good game so we'll be ready for tomorrow," said Klassen, who is joined by third Colton Simard, second Austin Lavallee and lead Aidan Anderson.

The seven-ender almost came out of nowhere. After the Ooks opened with two points in the first end, the second end became cluttered. NAIT had shot rock when Klassen settled into the hack with the hammer.

"The rocks just kind of piled up there in the back," said Klassen. "They had one in their for shot for a long time and luckily it set up so there was a triple thatI could make there and the guys swept it perfect, called it perfect and we made a nice shot We kind of got lucky I guess You have to get lucky to get a seven-ender."

They followed that up by stealing points in the next three ends to go up 12-2 before NAIT finally stopped the bleeding with two points in the sixth end. Augustana scored two more points in the seventh and they shook hands.

The Vikings have been preparing for the national championship for two weeks since winning the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference title two weeks ago in at Lakeland College in Vermilion. As hosts they have an advantage over every other rink in that they know ice inside and out.

"It's definitely a bonus of hosting, we have played on this ice countless times, it's great (ice) we couldn't ask for anything better," said Klassen.

This is the first time Augustana has hosted the event and is a rare opportunity to play an event of this level in front of their friends and family.

"It's great exposure for curling as a whole just to see what we do, said Klassen.

On Thursday they play the Dahmer rink again in the morning at 9 a.m. and then Matt Tayor and the Lakeland Rustlers at 2 p.m. and Charlie Richard and the Fanshawe Falcons at 7 p.m.

The Augustan women — skip Nikki Smith, third Jensen Manners, second Lynnelle Mache and lead Katelyn Skolski — had a bit more difficult start to the championship, dropping both of their games, 6-2 to Veronica Maschmeyer of the University of Concordia Thunder in the morning and 7-4 to Emily Clark and the NAIT Ooks in the afternoon draw. They play Sara Westman and the Fanshawe Falcons in the 9 a.m. draw on Thursday, Cassandra Paccanaro and the Humber Hawks at 2 p.m. and Tessa Briscoe and the Lakeland Rustlers at 7 p.m.