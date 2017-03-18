Peewee AA Vikings win league title

Vikings 7, Junior Oil Barons 1

The Camrose Peewee AA Vikings are off to provincials.

The Vikings advanced to the Alberta Hockey championship tournament in Edmonton in two weeks by sweeping the Fort McMurray Junior Oil Barons in their best-of-three Peewee AA North Hockey League final in Camrose, including a 5-1 win on Friday and 7-1 to clinch on Saturday afternoon.

"It's huge, from the beginning of the year, I think we knew we had they type of team that could do this, but we really came together last weekend at the division championship," said Vikings head coach Reid Lansing. "I think we were a bit of an underdog there to win that but we played our best hockey of the season and carried it over to the league final."

Chance Reum led the way for the Vikings with three goals each on Saturday while and Owen Lansing scored twice and Zachary Wilson and Grayden Gotaas each scored once. Gavin Galenza picked up the win in net for the Vikings.

Bronson Seymour scored the lone goal for Fort McMurray while Clare Simon allowed two goals in the first period before being replaced by Evan Simon in net.

The Vikings entered the playoffs as the No. 4 seed in the White Division, but just four points behind the first place Fort Saskatchewan Rangers and Lloydminster Blazers. They rolled through the division championship, winning all five games they played to advance to the final.

"We went onto last weekend at the division tournament, thinking of that as the barrier we had to overcome, we felt pretty confident that if we could get that job done we'd be OK this weekend in the final," said Lansing. "The teams we had the most trouble with this year were in our division. Winning the division championship gave the boys the confidence we needed here."

Provincials are in Edmonton March 30 to April 2.