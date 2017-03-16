The Camrose Composite High School Trojans senior boys’ basketball team is heading to provincials as the No. 1 seed.

CCHS defeated Wetaskiwin 62-46 and West Central High of Rocky Mountain House 79-52 to advance to the 3A championship in Medicine Hat this weekend. The Trojans have been building to this point for a couple of years since their last provincial championship in 2012. They are battle tested and have their sites set on the podium.

“All throughout the year these guys have been in pressure situations and close games,” said head coach Jody Watson. “They’ve been in double overtimes, overtime, lost at the buzzer, won at the buzzer, so they’ve seen those close, tight games and it’s been good for them to gain that experience and move forward.”

A big step in that learning process was their setback last year, as they were eliminated by Wetaskiwin in 2016 in the first zone game in Wetaskiwin.

“They graduated a lot of Grade 12s and we started four Grade 10s, so that pressure really got to us, but it’s a learning experience and we are better because of it,” said Watson.

Their biggest strength is their depth of weapons with a number of different options that have the potential to take over a game.

“It’s lead by committee. Tonight was (Griffin Lorenz’s) time to shine, other times it’s (Tanner Kowal) other times it’s (Josh Watson),” said Watson. “They’re all key guys to our team so we don’t really worry about getting points for one guy, we worry about getting points for all guys.”

The Trojans have had success against teams from around the province, making the finals in every tournament they have played this year. They are not about to shy away from the challenge that awaits them in Medicine Hat.

“We’ve been lucky enough to have some great wins, we’ve beaten the No. 2 team (St. Peter the Apostle, Spruce Grove) in the province, the No. 3 team (George McDougall High, Airdrie) in the province, the No. 4 team (Brooks Composite) in the province, the No. 5 team (Monsignor McCoy High, Medicine Hat) in the province,” said Watson.

“We are No. 1 and we should be No. 1, but who knows what tomorrow may bring.”

As the No. 1 seed for provincials, the Trojans receive a bye in the first round and await their first game on Friday morning.

NOTES — The CCHS girls were swept in the best of three zone final by the No. 3 ranked Wetaskiwin, losing 65-33 on March 8 and 67-53 on March 10.