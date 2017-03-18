ProAm opportunity of a lifetime for curler

Lee Johns is preparing for the curling game of a lifetime.

The Rose City Curling Club member has been playing the sport for 26 years, but never before has he had the opportunity to curl with the quality of teammate he is about to. The Camrose native won a competition to curl in the Everest Ferbey National Pro Am that runs along side the 2017 Everest Canadian Senior Curling Championships in Fredericton, N.B. from March 18-25.

The trip is all inclusive, but most importantly he will get the opportunity to curl with four-time world champion Randy Ferbey and other top pro curlers.

“It’s the chance of a life time,” said Johns. “I’m just blessed to be chosen and to be picked to go. It’s very exciting to me.

Johns, 71, curled for 15 years while growing up and as a young adult, but as life got busy, he got away from the game. He jumped back into it 10 years ago and is now a regular at the Rose City Curling Club. Last weekend he skipped five games in three days during the club’s annual mixed bonspiel.

By being one of four winners from across Canada, he will get to curl one game in the ProAm between the final and semifinal of the Canadian senior championship. Curlers from all over the country entered with monthly prizes being drawn, and Johns had his name drawn for the grand prize

Despite his own expertise, he’s not sure if he will be able to wave off a Ferbey called shot.

“I’ll probably think about something but I probably won’t do it,” he laughed.