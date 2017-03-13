Vikings eliminated by Ooks

Ooks 3, Vikings 1

EDMONTON — The University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings drive to end the NAIT Ooks reign over the Alberta College Athletic Conference men's hockey league came up just short.

For the second game in a row, the Ooks got out to a three-goal lead and the Vikings were unable to reel them in, this time falling 3-1 as the Ooks took the best-of-three ACAC semifinal 2-1.

Tyler Kunz, Tanner Dunkle and Nelson Gadoury all scored for the Ooks while Brendan Jensen made 23 saves for the win.

Jeff Lorenz scored the lone goal for the Vikings while Curtis Skipped stopped 27 of 30 shots before being lifted for Harry Fredeman who stopped all 16 shots he faced.

The Vikings were 1-for-6 on the power play while the Ooks were 1-for-10.

The Ooks now advance to the ACAC final where they will look for their third straight league title, this time facing Edmonton rival the MacEwan University Griffins who beat the SAIT Trojans 2-0 in the other semifinal.