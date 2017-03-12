Oilers complete Kodiaks sweep

Oilers 2, Kodiaks 1

The Okotoks Oilers completed a three game sweep of the Camrose Kodiaks in the opening round of the Alberta Junior Hockey League playoffs on Sunday at Encana Arena in Camrose.

The Oilers deserved to play at least into a fourth game but could not bury their chances as they ran into a red-hot Riley Morris in the Oilers net.

Nolan Thompson scored on a penalty shot and Jordan Xavier scored the winner for Okotoks while Morris made 28 saves for the win.

Cooper Johnson scored the Kodiaks' lone goal while Patrick Gora made 30 saves.

Both teams finished 0-for-2 on the power play.

Before the game, Kodiaks back up goaltender Joseph May was awarded the "Stewey" Stewart Memorial Trophy which goes to the AJHL player in the South Division that best exhibits the following attributes: character, dedication, perseverance, integrity and sportsmanship.