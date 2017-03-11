Vikings take Game 1 in OT

Vikings 2, Ooks 2 OT

EDMONTON -- The University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings have the opportunity to dethrone the two-time Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference champions tonight.

The Vikings beat the NAIT Ooks 3-2 in overtime in Game 1 of the best of three men's hockey semifinal on Friday night in Edmonton.

Carter Danczak scored the winner at 3:43 of the extra frame to put the Vikings one win from the ACAC final. Dylan Coupal and Mitch McMullin also scored for the Vikings while Curtis Skip made 47 saves for the win.

Nelson Gadoury and Jordan Abt replied for NAIT while Brenden Jensen made 51 saves for the Ooks.

Augustana was 1-for-6 on the power play while NAIT went 1-for-3.

The Ooks have beat the Vikings the last two seasons in the playoffs, including in the ACAC championship last year.

Game 2 goes tonight at 6 p.m. at Encana Arena in Camrose. If Game 3 is needed, it will go Sunday at 6:30 p.m. in Edmonton.