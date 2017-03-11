Ooks even semifinal with Vikings

Ooks 4, Vikings 1

The NAIT Ooks and University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings have split everything this year, so It is no surprise they have split the first two games of the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference men's hockey semifinal.

NAIT won Game 2 at the Encana Arena 4-1 with the empty netter on Saturday night to even the best-of-three series at 1-1. Game 3 goes Sunday night in Edmonton at 6:30 p.m..

Jarid Hauptman scored twice for the Ooks while Brayden Harris and Tanner Dunkle also scored and Brendan Jensen made 37 saves for the win.

Jimmy Sheehan scored the Vikings' lone goal while Curtis Skip made 29 saves in the loss.

The Ooks capitalized on a sloppy first period to build a 3-0 lead. Hauptman opened the scoring at 6:43, stealing the puck deep in the Augustana end and then deking Skip. Hauptman made it 2-0 at 14:56, finishing off a pretty passing play with Dylan Massie and Nelson Gadoury with Owen Sobchak in the penalty box for taking a penalty well behind the play. Harris made it a three-goal lead at 18:01 as he buried a rebound in close.

The Vikings turned up the heat in the second period as they wrestled momentum away from the Ooks, but were unable to solve Jensen despite outshooting NAIT 13-9 in the frame.

Augustana finally broke through while shorthanded at 5:39 of the third period when Sheehan finished off a three-on-one short-handed rush to claw back into the game. The Vikings appeared to have cut the lead to one goal with about three minutes to go with NAIT's Gadoury in the box for slashing, but the goal was waved off.

Dunkle then iced the game with seven seconds left, sliding the puck into an empty net.

Which ever team wins on Sunday night will advance to the ACAC final where they will play the winner of SAIT and MacEwan University who are tied at 1-1 in the other semifinal.