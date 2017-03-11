Kodiaks pushed to the brink by Oilers

Oilers 7, Kodiaks 1

OKOTOKS -- The Camrose Kodiaks have no other option but to win now.

The Okotoks Oilers took a commanding 2-0 best-of-five lead in their Alberta Junior Hockey League playoff series with a 7-1 win in front of 962 fans at the Pason Centennial Arena in Okotoks.

The game was over early as the Oilers scored three in the first and four in the second before the Kodiaks finally got on the board in the third period.

Trey deGraf and Austin Wong both counted two goals and an assist for Okotoks while Carson Beers, Tanner Laderoute and Nolan Thompson added single goals. Riley Morris made 21 saves for the win.

Tate Coughlin scored the lone goal for the Kodiaks while Patrick Gora made 20 saves on 24 shots and Joseph May allowed three goals on four shots in relief.

The Kodiaks were their own worst enemy, giving the Oilers 11 power play opportunities, of which they converted three of them. The Kodiaks were 1-for-5 with the man advantage.

Game 3 goes Sunday in Camrose at 7 p.m. If the Kodiaks can force a Game 4 it goes Monday at Encana Arena. A potential fifth game would be back in Okotoks on Wednesday at 7 p.m.