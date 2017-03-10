Kodiaks fall in double OT in Game 1

Oilers 3, Kodiaks 2 2OT

OKOTOKS — Every indication was the opening Alberta Junior Hockey League playoff series between the Okotoks Oilers and Camrose Kodiaks was going to be a tight one and Game 1 did not disappoint.

The Oilers needed five periods to do it, but they won the series lid lifter 3-2 in double overtime in front of 544 fans at the Pason Centennial Arena in Okotoks.

Tanner Laderoute scored two goals, including the winner at 8:03 of the second overtime while Carter Huber scored the other Oilers' goal. Riley Morris made 27 saves for the win.

Josh Zablocki scored both goals for the Kodiaks while Patrick Gora made 51 saves in the loss.

The two teams are back at it tonight in Okotoks at 7 p.m. with Game 3 of the best-of-five series will be in Camrose on Sunday at 7 p.m. If needed, Game 4 will also be in Camrose on Monday while a potential fifth game will go Wednesday in Okotoks.