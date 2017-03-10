Barenaked Ladies coming to Lougheed

The Barenaked Ladies are coming to Camrose.

The iconic Canadian band announced Friday morning that the Rose City will be part of their Canada 1-Five-0 tour and they will be making a stop at the Jeanne and Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre on Nov. 2.

Landing the concert is a major coup for the theatre and instantly becomes the biggest show to grace their stage.

"It's huge. This will be the biggest band to play the hall so far," said Lougheed Centre technical director and general manager Nick Beach. "To get a band like the Barenaked Ladies to play a 584 seat thetre is a pretty special treat for Camrose … they're as big a Canadian ban as you get, they're huge."

This tour will feature similar performing arts centres like the Lougheed across Canada, as opposed to their standard arena concerts, and will avoid major centres like Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.

This will make for a much more intimate show for fans.

"For those people who are big Barenaked Ladies fans this is a wonderful way to see them, it will be like seeing them in your living room," said Beach.

"This is not a smaller version, this is them coming out. It's pretty exciting."

It also means tickets will go quickly. VIP packages and presale will go on sale on Tuesday. There are two VIP Packages, Silver and Gold. They both include a preorder of their new album and BNL merchandise and memorabilia, while the Gold package also gives fans access to the band's pre-show sound check. The Silver package is $204.80 a ticket while the Gold package is $308 plus GST. The remaining tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday next week at $86 plus GST. A dollar from each ticket sold on the tour will go towards Music Counts Canada to raise funds to help kids access music.

Beach says this is not a Garth Brooks situation where shows will be added if they can sell the tickets. This is a one-shot deal.

"Don't miss this opportunity to see them this way. Artists like this don't come very often, this is a pretty special thing," said Beach.

The Barenaked Ladies have consistently produced No. 1 hits since their first studio album Gordon in 1992. Their greatest hits includes "If I had $1,000,000," "One Week," "Old Apartment," "Brian Wilson," "Odds Are," "Be My Yoko Ono," and "Pinch Me" among others.

"What’s great about BNL is that they span generations," said Lougheed Centre patron services manager Tanya Pattullo.

The concert will also shine a spotlight on the Lougheed and continue to grow its reputation as a top entertainment venue in Alberta.

"This definitely puts us on the map, this is a big show to get to our theatre," said Beach. "You hope you get artists like this every once in a while, but you don't know when, you don't know how."