Veselka dancers hosting festival in Camrose

The Camrose Veselka Ukrainian Dance Society has been around for 34 years, but has never hosted their own festival. That is until this weekend.

From Friday through Sunday, the association is hosting Culture Fuze Dance Festival at the Jeanne and Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre. The three-day festival will give the club the opportunity to show their hometown just where they stack up against some of the top clubs from around the province. Most of all, this gives them a platform to share their culture and grow the club within the region.

“My interest in starting the festival, when I’m 60 or 70 I want Ukrainian dancing to go watch once a year, we have that goal to keep it going forever as well as you always hope to grow your own club as well,” said organizer Kyla Joice. “The more people that see us dancing in Camrose, hopefully people sign up.”

The club does compete at several festivals every year and generally does quite well, usually bringing back a trunk full of medals to Camrose. For a club with 41 dancers spanning all ages, they more than hold their own.

“We represent very well,” said organizer Tanya Pattullo. “It’s nice for our club to socialize with these other Ukrainian dance clubs because it’s sharing the culture and everything that goes along with it.”

The festival will bring in 431 dancers from 20 clubs who will competing. There are categories ages and for each of the different regional dances, including the Poltava, Hutzul, Buko, Pryvit and the Hopak among others. There are also character and international categories as well.

Performances will be adjudicated by Vincent Rees, a dancer, director, choreographer and member of the Ukrainian Shumka Dancers; and Stephanie Lilley, a well rounded dancer who also performed and worked with the Shumka Dancers for five years.

“They’re both very esteemed in their fields,” said Pattullo. “We were very lucky to get both of these adjudicators.”

A unique aspect of this festival is the workshops on Friday night that will bring eager dancers together from all clubs to get pointers from Lilley and Rees. The workshops are open to the public as well if they want to learn as well. On Saturday night there will be a zabava — or Ukrainian party — for participants to allow them to mingle and share that much more.

“The thing that we find is the Ukrainian community across Alberta is so small, so we thought this is a great opportunity for Ukrainian dancers to meet and to get to know each other and socialize and dance together,” said organizer Kyla Joice.

Promoting the Ukrainian culture is of the highest importance for organizers and they are injecting their own background in one more way with this festival with cash awards at the end of the festival in honour members’ parents who have died. There will be $100 for four groups, $50 each for two duets and $25 each for two solo performances. It’s an opportunity to keep that heritage alive.

“There is a little a little script for the adjudicators of what each award will represent so they will be trying to match up each award for our loved ones that have moved on,” said Joice.

The festival will close on Sunday afternoon with a Sunday Showcase at 2:30 p.m. with award winning performances featuring In My Place by Viva Dance.

The festival is open to the public with a day pass for an adult set at $15 and a weekend pass at $35 with kids getting in free.

“We really hope Camrose as a community comes out and sees what’s going on at the Lougheed Centre,” said Pattullo. “It will be a whole weekend of fun.”