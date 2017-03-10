Trade conference builds unity among partners

Business leaders and government officials from across North America descended on Camrose last week with the goal of improving trade between Eastern Alberta and the U.S. and Mexico.

The Local to Global Eastern Alberta Trade Corridor Forum was hosted by the Battle River Alliance for Economic Development at the Camrose Resort and Casino from March 1-3. The objective was not about creating trade deals, but about discussing how to improve the flow of goods from the EATC all the way south through the swath of states immediately south of Alberta through Texas.

“It’s the start of a conversation that I think is going to hopefully spawn more specific efforts,” said BRAED executive director Margot Bégin. “We’re definitely moving forward on the value added agriculture strategy, transportation’s always a key focus, and then export is always going to be a key economic driver.”

Ports to Plains Alliance President Michael Reeves from Lubbock, Texas has made the trip to Alberta for every year of the Local to Global Forum, that rotates around the province between the three different partners of the EATC — BRAED, Alberta HUB, and Palliser Economic Partnership. He sees a lot of similarities in issues and industry from his region to Eastern Alberta. Both economies are heavily based on oil and agriculture, making them natural trading partners.

“What we try to do is work with these partners and identify areas opportunities to work together and collaborate to bring improved transportation infrastructure and improved trade opportunities for these communities,” said Reeves. “There’s a tremendous amount of opportunity and there’s a lot of things going on in rural parts of North America. It’s important to work together though, because in rural areas you’re smaller and you don’t have as much of a voice just because you’re not as large … you kind of get overshadow by bigger parts. But by working together and speaking with one voice you can be very effective.”

The trading landscape is constantly training. In recent years the Canadian Wheat Board monopoly ended, the Keystone Energy Pipeline has been approved pending a renegotiation, and recently elected President Donald Trump has promised a renegotiation of the North America Free Trade Agreement. All of that makes building relationships on a more personal basis that much more important.

“It indicates the importance in having these relationships in working together and having these trade relationships at a local level,” said Reeves. “It enables you to withstand any turbulence with electoral changes.”

City of Camrose Director of Community Development and Innovation Victor Goodman says this conference does a few major things for the city directly. It show cases Camrose to a wide swath of people that may not come through town otherwise. It also showcases what the city and region produced on a more individual basis and showcases what is possible and available here. Also there is strength in numbers by showing a united front with other similarly positioned communities.

“We have to get rid of the Dog River versus Wollerton mentality,” said Goodman. “It’s just no good for us to compete against each other. When it comes to economic development there’s small regional projects that right within our own communities we can focus on, but the big projects require us all to work together. If we are able to attract major assets into our region, the spin off effects for the surrounding area … are obvious to everyone.”

The conference allowed for free flow of ideas among the partners who attended. Bégin pointed to a particularly effective round table discussion on Thursday night that generated a lot of great concepts. The trick is to now figure out how to move forward and put them into action.

“We’ve got really great initiatives and momentum, how do we capitalize on that and be able to create opportunities?” said Bégin. “At the end of the day it’s all about attracting investment and creating jobs. There are a number of different tactics we are using but this forum is focused on information sharing and starting the conversation.”