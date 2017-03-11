Tips for planning a major rennovation

Building a new custom home, or doing a renovation of any size can be a daunting task. However, there are several things you can do to increase the success of the project and reduce your personal stress.

Construction can be volatile. There are often many different variables that are involved in a home construction project from the various trades that you’ll be engaging to all the different products that will be going into your home. Making sure you are getting what you want is important. Following a few of these simple steps will guide you the right direction when it comes to your home construction project.

Interior Designer

Some of us are a little more indecisive than others, or we simply lack the vision to see how things can look together. Hiring an interior designer will be a huge asset to you if you have this challenge. Having an interior designer by your side when you’re choosing your selections will also help you focus on what you want your finished project to look like, as well as enhancing the overall look because your entire home will likely have more flow. If you hire an interior designer early on they can help you plan the layout of your home, as well as create efficiencies in the space.

Contractor

If you’ll be hiring a general contractor to assist you with your build or renovation, and you’re going to have multiple contractors bidding on the job, make sure each contractor is bidding on the same scope of work. You will want to make sure that every contractor is bidding on the job with the same variables, meaning that no-one is leaving anything out to get a lower price or choose something cheaper that you didn’t want.

Selections

The type of products you’ll be putting in your home will be the biggest determining factor of the cost of the project. Yes, the size and scope of the project itself affects the price, but when you consider that you can either have a kitchen for $7,000 or one for $100,000 it’s easy to see how one’s taste has a considerable impact on the budget. Another good example is having a custom tiled shower, which can cost in the vicinity of $4,000 for the shower alone, where having a fiberglass shower can cost $800.

You will want to make your “selections” before you start your project. This will help you determine what your project is going to cost before getting into it, as well as save you costly changes later on. It’s easy to initially start with a simple kitchen project, but all of a sudden you make some changes that turn it more elaborate and your budget just got blown out of the water. Making key decisions up front helps you control your budget, stay on track and avoid costly change request charges from your contractor and trades. This is by no means an exhaustive list, but following these tips will guide you in the right direction when you’re about to take on your next project.

Finally, having the right team around you from your mortgage broker to your realtor to your contractor will only make your project easier and help you keep the stress to a minimum.

Check out some more great ideas at www.alairhomes.ca/camrose/blog.