The world needs you now, not later — Dr. Lett

Dr. Ronald Lett has spent his adult life training a legion of doctors and surgeons in Africa, his message to University of Alberta-Augusta students is to not put off philanthropic work.

Lett was honoured on

March 1, with the university’s 2016 Distinguished Alumni Award at their 2016-17 Community Awards Banquet at the K. Glen Johnson Faith and Life Centre.

“The idea is to give, not give back, and they can do it now, they need to prepare with that in mind,” said Lett, who is now based in Vancouver. “The idea of waiting until they retire, why wait all that time when they can do it well and better when they’re younger? The sacrifice with doing things now is not that great because the rewards are that great.”

Lett was born and raised in Camrose and attended Camrose Composite High School before turning his sites on the medical profession. He studied at Camrose Lutheran College for one year in 1971 before moving on to the University of Alberta to complete his undergraduate degrees and post-surgical training. He went on to complete a Masters in Injury Epidemiology at McGill University.

There was, however, no doubt to what he wanted to do with his education: Go to Africa and help those in need.

He has co-funded several major initiatives in Africa, most pronounced, however, is the Canadian Network for International Surgeons. CNIS has a formal partnership with 10 university surgical departments among other organizations. What this has allowed him to do is train and qualify 150 Canadian surgeons to teach their counterparts overseas, a practice that has trained 25,000 African surgeons. CNIS emphasizes active learning in places like Uganda and Tanzania and provides workshops for their trainees on burn treatments, bone infections and C-sections.

CNIS grew out of his desire to help fill a gigantic need.

“I practiced in Africa as an individual and I found that I just couldn’t produce enough, the need was too big,” said Lett. “To get hundreds of other doctors involved was the only way possible.

“The thousands of Africans that have taken our course are passing that information and learning on as well. It’s being sustained through individuals even to this day.”

He is proof that to change the world, one does not have to come from a big city.

“It’s something we try to instil in our students,” said Dean Allen Berger. “We always say it’s not just about preparing you for careers, it’s about preparing you for meaningful lives, lives that involve leadership and engaged citizenship, that’s what a liberal education is for.”

The university handed out around $260,000 through 223 donor-funded awards, scholarships and bursaries for the 2016-17 school year on March 1. They also singled out two first year students for the 2016 Entrance Citations with Carson Hvenegaard being awarded the Right Honourable Don Mazankowski Entrance Citation and Jessica Logan receiving the Gunvor and Erik Mygrind Entrance Citation.

Hvenegaard also grew up in Camrose and attended CCHS and is an environmental science student who is highly involved in many clubs at the university and is completing a Community Service Learning placement with the Camrose Boys and Girls Club.

Logan grew up in Spruce Grove and is studying biology and chemistry at Augustana while doing undergraduate research with professor Tom Terzin and volunteers as a campus ambassador.

Key to making the night possible is that most of the awards are supported by alumni and local companies who are investing back in the next generation. Some have been doing so since the awards banquet started in 1983 while others have joined in over the years.

“It’s an important educational event for our students because they get to learn what community is all about and the importance of philanthropy,” said Berger.