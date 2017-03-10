Steele brings Legend of George Jones to Lougheed

Duane Steele is 54, but for his upcoming show at the Jeanne and Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre he is dipping back into his childhood.

Like many country music singers of his era, George Jones was one of his idols. He sang his songs when he was starting out or around the campfire, but hasn’t touched the Possum’s catalogue in years. Steele has spent the last few months re-learning his most impactful songs and their back stories, for his show The Legend of George Jones on March 17.

Despite his affinity for the singer, it was a challenge he was reluctant to take on.

“There is also the challenge of singing George Jones, he’s probably one of the most noticeably stylistic singers on the planet and he had a range from a baritone to a tenor, so he covers a wide range of musical notes in his style, and I thought I wasn’t sure if I could do this show justice,” he said. “After I put that aside and started playing and singing some of the songs that we’re going to be sharing, I thought ‘yeah, I can do this.’”

Steele says he has taken great care to ensure the integrity of Jones’ music, however, it will definitely be Duane Steele singing George Jones’ songs, not Duane Steele trying to be George Jones.

The Hines Creek native has been making music and touring continuously since the 1980s but his biggest successes came in the 90s and early 2000s. His breakout album P.O. Box 423 in 1996 spawned four top 10 hits including “Stuck on your love,” “Anita got married,” “The trouble with love” and “She’s tough.” The album netted him his first Canadian Country Music Award nomination for male vocalist of the year, an honour he has be nominated for four more times, and a nomination for a Juno for Country male vocalist of the year, something he has since been nominated for three more times. Since then he has also won two CCMA’s, one for independent male vocalist of the year (2001) and one for Vocal Collaboration of the year — with Lisa Brokop (1997) for the song “Two names on an overpass.”

Steele, who now calls Red Deer home, still tours with his bigger hits, but he says his music has evolved from his earlier music. It has not changed with the bro country stylings of today’s modern country music, but has turned back the clock to subject matter and stylings that George Jones may be more familiar with.

“I think my style has reverted to more traditional country than where I was with (my first) album,” he said. “I think as I’ve got older some of those influences of playing that classic country seems to be coming out more and more in where I’m going as an older artist and I’m taking my music even more into the traditional vein of country music than ever before and I’m digging it.”

The Lougheed crowd will get to hear some of it with his single “Country Folk” from his 2015 album Dirt and Dreams.

“It’s very indicative stylistically, if you’re talking influences of George Jones and Merle Haggards coming into play, you can really hear it in that song,” said Steele.

Steele also just finished recording his eighth studio album which he is hoping to have out by the end of the year and a new single due out in the next couple of months.

Country music fans should look forward to a show on March 17 where they too can turn back the clock and immerse themselves in a bygone era of music continues to provide an undercurrent of truth and inspiration for a generation of musicians.

“When you’re younger I don’t know if the songs hit home as much as they certainly do now ... the songs take on a whole new perspective when you’re singing the songs,” said Steele. “I’m sure he was picking these songs because he was certainly living some of them and it makes that much more of a powerful presentation because of it.”

Tickets for the concert are available at the Lougheed Centre box office or online at www.camroselive.ca