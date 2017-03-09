Skip carries Vikings past Kings to NAIT rematch

To say the University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings skipped into the second round of the Alberta Colleges Athletic Association playoffs, it may be a bit misleading.

The Red Deer College Kings gave them everything they could handle in the best-of-three opening round, and they needed the superb play of goalie Curtis Skip to get them through.

Skip stopped 105 of 108 shots he faced in the three games, including all 27 for a 4-0 shutout in the clinching third game on Sunday at Encana Arena.

It has been a long journey for Skip to get to this point. He was being groomed last year to take over as the starter, but a serious concussion early in the second half of the season ended his campaign.

This year when he returned to play he was in a rotation with Harry Fredeman for ice time. When Fredeman went down with an injury he had rookie Zach deGraves nipping at his heels for ice time. But he established himself as the team’s No. 1 for the playoffs and he did not disappoint in the first round.

“When we recruited Curtis Skip, we watched him play junior A hockey and just battle all the time, just compete,” said Vikings head coach Blaine Gusdal. “He’s a great goalie and a great person, but it’s his compete level, his compete level in the crease, it’s his compete level in practice, it’s how hard he works and how much pride he takes in his craft. That’s why we recruited him here.”

A three-man rotation in net generally blows up in a coach’s face, but to this point it has worked out for Augustana. All three netminders have clicked well on and off the ice and have pushed each other to be better. It does take the right personalities to work.

“All three of us get along really good, we push each other in a good way, it’s really healthy,” said Skip.

“I was really hungry this summer to come back and be the guy. It really pushed me to work really hard this summer. I came in and wanted the reigns … and it pushed me to want to be better and run with it.”

Skip played his junior hockey with his hometown Grande Prairie Storm and the Drumheller Dragons of the Alberta Junior Hockey League. He posted a career best 14-15-2 record in 2014-15 with a 0.912 save percentage.

One of the biggest challenges Skip faces is battling through a lot of contact in the crease. He is a smaller goalie and so opposing teams generally try to crash the net to get him off his game. But the tactic did not work for the Kings in the opening round. Skip was able to control his rebounds well and defencemen did well to clear them away.

“I’ve been going through it since bantam and midget. I know that’s what guys do,” said Skip. “I’m a good first save guy and guys come to the net hard. It’s nothing new, I dealt with it in the AJHL getting knocked around, we were joking the other day that I take more hits than probably any other goalie in the league. But I’ve got to battle through and not let them get to me. I know it’s coming so I have to mentally block it out and take those hits and keep battling.”

The Vikings played arguably their best game of the season in Game 4. They carried much of the play in the second half of the game, but all four lines were going and they avoided the big mistake.

Helping out matters is they finally got a big break.

While already shorthanded midway through the second period, Augustana defenceman Cody Fiala crushed Kings forward Tyler Berkholtz from behind and the ref’s arm went up to signal a penalty. With that, RDC goalie Mike Salmon went to the bench for an extra attacker and the Kings passed the puck back to the point to set up in the Augustana end. The pass, however, missed its mark, bounced off the boards in the neutral zone and right into the RDC net. Fiala was kicked out of the game for a check from behind and the Kings went on a two-man advantage, but the Vikings went up 2-0 with Connor McLaughlin getting credit for the goal.

Augustana killed off both penalties and surged ahead and RDC slumped back.

“We needed some breaks. I don’t feel we were dealt a very fair hand in Game 2 — hats off to Red Deer, they worked very hard, especially in the first period of Game 2 — but in the next 40 minutes we dominated and jut got absolutely zero breaks,” said Gusdal. “Tonight we talked about earning our breaks and I felt our guys earned our breaks. Maybe it was just hockey karma where we finally got a break I felt our guys deserved.”

The Vikings also received a big performance from forward Owen Sobchak who scored a goal and an assist and created a few more prime scoring opportunities. He was rolling all night with McLaughlin who scored twice in the game.

“(Saturday) night we didn’t really have our top guns going, so to bounce back like that is huge,” said Sobchak. “To roll over them like that, it’s definitely a big

improvement.”

The Vikings now face the two-time defending ACAC champion NAIT Ooks in the semifinal. The Ooks eked out last year’s title with a pair of one-goal wins over Augustana in the final and the teams split their four games this season.

The Vikings have been waiting for this opportunity for 12 months.

“We don’t feel there is too big a gap and in a short series anything can happen,” said Gusdal. “It’s going to be a really good battle, they’ve been off for three weeks and we’ve really been hitting our stride here.”

As the Ooks finished as the top seeded team in the ACAC they have home ice advantage for the best-of-three series. Game 1 goes Friday in Edmonton at 7 p.m. with Game 2 in Camrose on Saturday at 6 p.m. If Game 3 is needed it will be back at NAIT on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.