Seniors advocate discusses issues in Camrose

Dr. Sheree Kwong See is closing in on the completion of her 10-community whistle stop tour across the province talking with seniors to really find out the biggest issues they face today.

On Monday, she was at the Norsemen Inn in Camrose for a two-hour presentation and question period.

“It’s our first meet-and-greet with Camrose, but not our last,” said Kwong See, the Seniors Advocate for the Office of the Seniors Advocate. “Once we have some feedback on our recommendations we will be back, because our goal is to talk with people all the time.”

The objective of the recently created advocate position is to be a voice for seniors in the province across ministries, but to also assist seniors and their families in tracking down resources and contacts.

The event was co-hosted by the Camrose and District Support Services and the Camrose Seniors Coalition. CDSS executive director Margaret Holliston said it was important for Kwong See to come to Camrose to find out local concerns.

“It’s hugely important, even from the point of view of CDSS, we do get calls from citizens about stuff they are experiencing or their loved ones are experiencing and we’ve made referrals already,” said Holliston.

“We have a higher percentage of seniors here in Camrose so having this additional support is huge for folks.”

Kwong See is discovering that many of the issues seniors in Camrose are facing are similar to ones seniors face across the province. Some of the bigger issues include access to service providers and health facilities, transportation and keeping up with inflation and cost of living on a fixed income, and for some seniors its adapting from other programs like AISH to other senior support services.

“The transition is not smooth, it’s not easy and often it results in a financial hit,” she said. “On AISH, for example, you get your medications paid for, then all of a sudden when you turn 65, as a senior you have to start paying for part of those medications. If you’re on AISH often you’re on many medications and costly medications and there’s that financial hit.”

Kwong See says there has also been a big issue for seniors in calling the Alberta Supports line, there is a bottle neck of people trying to get through.

“The need for what we thought was efficiency with that line has somehow not happened,” said Kwong Lee.

“With things like privacy and confidentiality, it’s like things have swung to the other end, such that it’s become a hindrance that you can’t do your work.”

There are also major concerns around the amount of home care and the support for home care workers. There are also issues on the other end regarding the access to available long term care.

Kwong See started her position with the government in September but has spent most of her time taking the temperature of seniors and stakeholders in the Edmonton area. This tour is her first time really getting out of the city to talk with other seniors.