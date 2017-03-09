Rae Spoon returns to Camrose with Pride

Rose City Roots Music Society is very excited to to present award-winning Canadian musician, songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, author, and film star, Rae Spoon at the Bailey Theatre on Friday.

The performance — Spoon’s second for Rose City Roots — is set to coincide with Pride Week at the University of Alberta from

March 4-12.

Spoon was the subject and composer of the score for the National Film Board–produced musical-documentary My Prairie Home, which premiered at Sundance Film Festival in 2014. The film is a biographical account of Spoon’s growing up queer in a Pentecostal Albertan town, coming to terms with Spoon’s transgendered reality, and making music for a living. The film was a shortlisted nominee for the Canadian Screen Award for Best Feature Length Documentary at the 2nd Canadian Screen Awards and the soundtrack was a longlisted nominee for the 2014 Polaris Music Prize — Spoon’s second nomination, the first coming in 2009. In addition to the Polaris awards, Rae has received a Lambda Literary Award, a Western Canadian Music Award, a CBC Radio 3 Bucky Award and a MOTHA Transgender Musician of the Year Award.

Given these accolades, it is no surprise that Spoon has been described as “one of the most important musicians working in Canada today.”

Spoon has released eight solo albums spanning folk, indie rock and electronic genres over the past 12 years and has toured across Canada and internationally. The songs are “electronic pop gems infused with heartbreaking melodies, hard-won personal truths and a captivating voice that draws you in and touches your soul. But you don’t get the full picture of what the musician, raised in Alberta and now living in Victoria, is all about until you see Spoon live. Spoon’s live shows swing between audience singalongs and large danceable arrangements, which keep them playing everywhere from folk festivals and house concerts to rock concerts and theatres.

Spoon‘s newest album, Armour, deals with the tumultuous period in Spoon’s life following the release of My Prairie Home.

“I wrote the album as I was touring the documentary,” Spoon explained to Vue Weekly. “And it was interesting to make something that was so personal and then have to measure how much protection I needed around me — like for Q&As after the film, figuring out how much I was going to enter into some topics. There was a lot of negotiating how much space I needed or what I could do. And at the same time I was meeting my spouse, and we were travelling the world and getting married, so it was an interesting time. I was figuring out just how much armour I needed.”

In an interview with the Vancouver Weekly, Spoon describes Armour as a return to electronic textures and soundscapes and explores the idea of creating meaning for oneself, ultimately concluding that “the attempt to construct meaning is itself the point of life.”

Besides writing and music, Spoon draws meaning from building community, be it amongst other musicians or the LGBTQ community, of which Spoon says, “That’s been a really cool thing to be a part of for so many years and watch it grow and have changes going on in there.”

So if you’re itching to make your life more meaningful, or just looking for an opportunity to dance and have a good time, come check out Rae Spoon on March 10. Tickets are $25 or $15 for students, and are available on-line or at the Bailey Theatre Box Office.