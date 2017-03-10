Page sings about his new life

The world for Steven Page has been turned upside down and turned inside out over the last eight years, but the last four months have been particularly disturbing for the Toronto native.

Page relocated to New York five years ago and has watched as President Donald Trump has brought in a world of hate and fear.

“This seems like a completely different world, mixed with non-stop falsehoods and lies and they’re always about negative things, everything is negative and that’s really hard and toxic,” said the former lead singer for the Barenaked Ladies, who will be performing at the Jeanne and Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre on

March 16. “I’m Jewish too, and I keep hearing about this resurgence of this neo-Nazism coming out as part of the Trump culture, and I can’t take it lightly, I think we have t take it seriously. It’s scary that any of this stuff is getting normalized so quickly.”

He says it is different than the George Bush years which fed off of paranoia or the Barack Obama terms which were ruled by surveillance. It has been a shock to the system for Page who helped campaign for Jack Layton’s final push for Canada’s highest office and has always been politically active.

“The weirdest thing for me is I can’t vote anywhere now,” said Page. “I have a green card in the U.S., but I’m not a citizen. I’m a Canadian citizen but Stephen Harper took away my right to vote last year — If you’ve been out of the country more than five years you can’t vote in Canada anymore — I feel like I can’t say anything in either place.”

It’s an uneasy position for Page to be in. He had a fairly typical upbringing in Canada with a rather strong anti-American view. But as he started to tour heavily through the U.S. with the Barenaked Ladies, he gained a strong appreciation for our neighbours to the south.

“I’ve travelled and worked in the U.S. for 20-some odd years and I learned to really love it,” said Page. “Once I started immersing myself here, I was like ‘(the anti-Americanism) wasn’t really fair.’ There’s good people and bad people. But the more I’m here, the more I’m thinking of how good we have it in Canada, just economically … and culturally too. It will always feel like home. The Canadian values are different than American ones. They fit me better.”

Page split from the Barenaked Ladies in 2009, a group that he helped turn into one of the biggest bands Canada has ever produced as their lead singer and primary songwriter.

Since then he’s got divorced, remarried, moved to New York in 2011 and has forged ahead with a solo career.

A new avenue has been the development of a career as a foodie. In 2013 he hosted a 13-episode series called The Illegal Eater that earned several awards. In 2016 he became a Chopped Canada champion and earned $10,000 for the Stephen Lewis Foundation, which supports a group of grandmothers that are raising a generation of African children orphaned by the AIDS disease.

He doesn’t fancy himself a professional chef, but an amateur who is passionate about cooking good food for his family.

The easiest change for Page should have been his solo career, but even that has had its challenges. He spent 20 years getting up in front of full stadiums with a full band at his back. As a solo act with maybe one or two people as his accompaniment at more intimate venues, he found his confident on stage bravado was absent.

“Whenever I had been called upon do anything without the band … my knees would be knocking, I was so nervous … I could play Air Canada Centre but I couldn’t actually sing in your living room with you, me and three other people, I’d be too nervous,” said Page. “Going solo forced me how to be my own performer, to connect with the audience and work with a lot of different people.”

He now has three main arrangements for his concerts, but he will be bringing his favourite grouping to Camrose. Page will be joined by guitarist Craig Northey, a founding member of Canadian band The Odds, and cellist Kevin Fox who has worked with some of the biggest artists Canada has produced, including Justin Beiber, Celine Dion, Chantel Kreviazuk and Raine Maida of Our Lady Peace. Page has played as duos with the two of them for years, but only recently did they decide to come together as a trio.

“They’re two of my favourite guys in the world, they’re two of the greatest musicians,” said Page. “We just have a great time on stage, it’s a really nice middle point between perfection and chaos. It’s three guys who know each other that well and get along that well, we can push each other to teeter over the edge just a little bit and then fish them right back. It can make the shows really fun.”

Page will still be singing many of the songs he wrote with BNL, including “Jeremy,” “If I Had a Million Dollars” and “Old Apartment” but he will also sing some of the songs he has written since then. As a solo artist he has produced three full-length albums, including his 2016 effort Heal thyself, Pt. 1: Instinct.

“People hear the records and they say ‘that’s sounds like what I remember from the Barenaked Ladies,’ well that’s my voice,” he said. “One thing that has stayed the same is my sense of melody and the lyrical humour and symmetry and word play. Musically I’m able to hear where my groove is, where my pocket is and that’s just a fun thing to discover.”

Heal Thyself is a retrospective look at his past eight years, but with a typical BNL satirical wink and a nod.

“It’s about a new life and trying to fix what’s wrong with you, but then also thinking is that really what you need to do is fix what’s wrong with you or do you just learn to be a better, more enlightened person?” said Page.

Page plays the Lougheed Centre on March 16 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at the box office or through www.camroselive.ca