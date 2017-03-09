May twins playing with mom’s blessing

Most rookies in the Alberta Junior Hockey League are just worrying about adapting to a new league and new surroundings.

Joseph and Eddie May have been dealing with far more.

In July, their mother Meg May was diagnosed with a glioblastoma, an in operable form of brain cancer. It’s terminal, though no one knows exactly how long she has left.

However, the twins are with the Kodiaks today as they head into the playoffs because of her.

“My mom has always been the biggest supporter of my hockey career and my brother’s hockey career, she really wanted us to come up to Camrose and to make sure we did what we wanted to do,” said Joseph, 19.

“It was definitely tough, but we knew that it is what mom wanted us to do and that she’d be with us all of the time up here too even though she was back home taking treatment.”

Over the course of the season, they have had to face a lot of hard realities, and early on they struggled on the ice and to cope off of it. After a talk with head coach and general manager Boris Rybalka, Joseph headed home to Calgary at the end of November for a month and Eddie went home for a month in January.

In their time at home, they were able to cram in as much time as possible with their mom, the father Doug and older brother Mitchell, 21.

“I would spend time with my mom at the hospice and then I went skating pretty much everyday on the outdoor rink — I was using hockey as an escape for everything going on in my head,” said Eddie.

The twins came back in a much better frame of mind.

“Joey’s come back smiling and I sit there so impressed because they’re smiling and they go ‘Mom’s told us you go do what you love to do, you’ve got to move on,” said Rybalka. “I give them all the credit, it’s difficult.”

Joseph and Eddie didn’t just exist on the team, however. They became highly involved with the community. Joseph was given the club’s Camrose Police Award for community involvement and has been nominated for the AJHL’s Stewy Stewart Memorial award. For Joseph, it was second nature to be involved, it was what his mother and father raised him to be.

“I like to give back to the community, I like to do what I can outside of the rink … the people here really support this team and this organization,” said Joseph. “I want to be there for them as much as they’ve been there for us.”

It is this type of character that has Rybalka convinced of their bright future with the club. Eddie has developed into a top checking forward while Joseph is their heir apparent to Patrick Gora as next year’s likely starting goalie. Both have designs on earning scholarships and continuing their hockey careers past the AJHL.

Joseph showed his mettle in the regular season finale in Brooks, a game they lost 6-3.

“He let in three goals and we didn’t play well in the first … and he said ‘Coach, I will always battle, I will always fight,’” said Rybalka. “He’s already learned through this year there’s no such thing as quitting, life’s pretty good.”

Having a twin brother on the team has been huge this season. They have played together for most of their lives, but this season it has become that much more important.

“He’s been by my side for 19 years, it’s always good to have him there and especially living with him, it’s good to have that support at home and a guy I can talk to whenever I want,” said Eddie.

They have also gained the support of 20 new brother in the dressing room, who the Mays give a lot of credit to for helping them through the last eight months.

“They’ve been looking out for us this entire season, they’ve been incredibly supportive,” said Joseph.

Meg has always been an integral part of their hockey playing days. She was the typical hockey mom, getting them to early practices, never missing a game and was always the loudest one in the rink. On Oct. 29 she got one last opportunity to watch her boys play the game they love as the Kodiaks played in Calgary at the Max Bell Arena.

“That was real special, she got to see me play again,” said Joseph. “I was looking up at her and it was just really awesome.”

When the times get tough, Joseph has a memento with him when he’s on the ice. He had a Prairie Lily painted on the back of his mask.

“I always look at that and remember hockey is a sport and it can be fun,” said Joseph. “Life can be tough sometimes but just do what you’ve got to do.”

The Kodiaks open their playoffs against the Okotoks Oilers with two games on the road tonight and Friday at 7 p.m. Game 3 will go Sunday at the Encana Centre at 7 p.m. If Game 4 is needed it will go Monday in Camrose with a potential Game 5 slated for Wednesday back in Okotoks.

Camrose is finally healthy for the first time since the first half of the season, with only rookie of the year Kyler Kupka still sidelined.

The Kodiaks fared well against the Oilers this season, posting a 2-2-1 record and out-scoring them 18-16. Rybalka is expecting a similarly tight series.

“We will not be caught off guard,” said Rybalka. “They will be prepared, they’ll know when Okotoks is going to sneeze and what they’re going to do.”