Finding the CORE of Camrose’s community

When you think of the word “community,” and what it means to you and what you want to get out of it, what comes to mind? Does it make you think of tangible things? Places? Buildings? People? Events? Fundraising? Helping others?

When I think of the word community, I think of commonness and communication. Of course, the three words share the same linguistic root and are essential to one another. Communities are brought together by people communicating what they have in common, including their ideas for how they can improve their communities.

However, deciding how to improve our communities is difficult. Perhaps it begins with the recognition that every day we make decisions that influence those around us. I’m reminded of my favourite quote by Jane Goodall: “You cannot get through a single day without having an impact on the world around you. What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what difference you want to make.”

Even then, it can still seem daunting to make a difference, especially when you feel like you are on your own, or if you look around and want to help everyone, but feel overwhelmed. But don’t fret, we have your back. CORE Camrose is a place where you can get a handle on making a difference!

CORE began just before the Holiday Season of 2016 when a small number of business owners and friends had the idea to bring different groups of people together to build and foster a stronger sense of community within Camrose. While they found the Camrose community to be awesome in many ways, there were times where it felt disconnected or isolated.

They wanted to start with having a meeting once a week that enabled people to network and communicate without an agenda. They wanted to have an informal get together where it was safe to discuss ideas, concerns, dilemmas, and community issues with a group of like-minded people, and then take those discussions out with them to make the changes, or foster the relationships needed to build a strong community.

Such a gathering would allow people to gain different perspectives, make acquaintances, and even build new friendships.

“I moved back to Camrose for just that reason, to feel connected and a sense of togetherness, while building lasting relationships,” said Debbie Thompson of Kicks to Kids who’s now been here for 10 years.

All too often, CORE members have found that monthly gatherings limited their ability to genuinely get to know one another and really connect in a meaningful way. They want to change that. They want to create more opportunities for members to connect and they want to wrap up their week in a positive, motivating, CORE-changing way, so they’ve decided to make the meetings a weekly affair to give everyone a chance to attend as often as they like and to keep that positive momentum going week to week versus month to month.

When I spoke with Bill Harder, Grief and Bereavement Coordinator for Hospice Society of Camrose and District, on his experiences at the CORE gatherings, he described how “positive networking weaves the fabric of community; CORE has the potential to provide a forum where we may ask questions that guide us to even deeper levels of wellness for Camrose. At the meetings, I’ve met handfuls of people I did not previously know, and in so doing have discovered the intersection of ideas, concerns, and possibilities.”

“It’s a completely casual, fun, and friendly way to start your Friday”, says co-founder Kim Turre of Bra Necessities. “We meet every week at 8 a.m., but if that’s too early, feel free to drop in at any time before 10 am. We’ll be there chatting and networking with welcoming smiles and coffee in hand.”

If CORE meetings are something you think could fit into your agenda, read the Values, Mission, and Vision statements below, follow them on Facebook, send an email to corecamrose@gmail.com., or come network at our weekly get together. Core meets every Friday at 8 a.m. at Stockmen’s Chophouse.

CORE Values: Community, friendship, communication, and good-will.

CORE Mission: To provide an open forum to build a vibrant community for all of Camrose through discussions, mentorship and goal sharing for individuals, companies, and organizations.

CORE Vision: To lead the way to a unified community that supports growth and success for everyone with like-minded individuals.

Jenni Routhier is the owner of Stockmen’s Chophouse and a Camrose enthusiast.