Camrose invests in livability and the future

Victor Goodman has only been a Camrosian for four months, but the City’s Director of Community Development and Innovation says this is the most livable city he has ever lived in.

At the Camrose Chamber of Commerce monthly lunch on March 1 he dug deeper into where the city is and four major projects that are on tap for the city that will go a long way to helping it keep its status.

This year the City has budgeted to begin working on a new water treatment facility, replacing the 48th Avenue bridge, a public works building and a new aquatics centre.

“Camrose has always been a livable community … and the city is making the investment now to make sure our infrastructure is kept up to date,” said Goodman.

Camrose has been able to sustain itself through the recession with a diversified economy. As opposed to be strictly oil, like so many hard hit communities in Alberta, Camrose has been able to buffer the damage with the heavy influence of the agriculture industry.

The city, however, is not resting on its laurels, they are keeping their eyes placed on the horizon and are looking at what may potentially be coming. Goodman says there is already interest in specialty crops for the region like hemp, while the city would also make a good home to companies looking to build a processing plant with an abundance of non-GMO grains produced in the region.

“For the first time in 60 or 70 years, the food companies — global 100 companies — are looking at opportunities to invest closer to where the crops are grown, where the animals are grown, for processing purposes than they have been,” said Goodman, though he would not specifically say anything was for sure coming here. “The economies of scale are changing. The opportunity to become players in the ingredients markets, particularly proteins right now, are very exciting right now.”

The city has grown to 18,742 people according to the latest federal census, up from 17,286 in 2011, an increase of 8.4 per cent.

Goodman said that the city’s size makes it the perfect spot for companies and industries looking to test technology in an urban environment.

“We’re not a really big city, so that allows us to be more nimble when making decisions as compared to the really big cities, but we’re big enough that we experience almost all of the exactly the same problems of the big cities do,” he said. “We can treat ourselves as a living laboratory or a test bed for some of these types of technologies.”

All four of the big projects are needed now, but the city is being careful to keep an eye on what the city may require well into the future. For this reason, the bridge is being expanded to six lanes from four, while they factor in needs for the other three projects as well.

“We do look into a planning scenario that is much longer than most people realize,” said Goodman. “Some of the decisions that city administration and city council are being asked to make decisions that will still have impacts on the city 20, 30, 40, 50 years from now. Road infrastructure is a good example, there are roads in Camrose that were laid out when this community first came into being.”

The aquatics centre is still a long way from being built. The city is just in the beginning planning stages of the project, but they hope to at least have the method of tendering the project figured out by the summer. It will be at least 2018 or 2019 before a shovel hits the dirt.