Campaign sets out to end r-word

Representatives from Special Olympics Camrose, City Hall and the Camrose Police Service gathered at École Camrose Composite High School March 3 to rally students’ support in “spreading the word to end the word.”

Their #NOGOODWAY campaign brings awareness to the disrespectful use of the r-word (retard) in everyday language and informs people of its hurtful impact on over 850,000 Canadians with an intellectual disability.

The movement runs throughout the month of March to support Special Olympics athletes and the inclusion of all people touched by disability. As their title suggests, they believe there is no good use for this offensive word.

“We want to spread this throughout the community,” said Special Olympics Program Co-ordinator Jim Ofrim.

“This year we went to the high school and perhaps next year we’ll go to another school, just to spread the word that the r-word is not appropriate.”

Spearheaded by the not-for-profit organization Motionball, the campaign has earned an Edmonton City Hall proclamation and engagement from local Camrose government and University of Alberta-Augustana Campus athletes since its 2015 initiation.

In Ofrim’s address to the ÉCCHS athletes, he explained the unkind nature of the world and asked that they lead the way in eliminating this form of verbal bullying.

“When I was younger you’d hear it periodically and very much like homophobia, people never thought about it,” said Ofrim. “What we’re trying to do is make people aware that it’s just not appropriate.”

ÉCCHS athletic director Andy Lyster was glad to see his athletes join in this anti-bullying movement by taking the #NOGOODWAY pledge to choose and promote respectful language.

“It’s a way of getting that message out there to stop using that word,” said Lyster. “There’s a lot of people that don’t even realize the connotations that they’re saying.”

An important factor in the students’ pledge is a promise to continue informing people on the misuse of this derogatory term.

“If you hear it, deal with it. Don’t walk past it,” suggested Lyster, adding that a polite approach to discouraging the intentional or unintentional use of the word is the best way to eliminate its harm.

“Rather than ignore, just bring it to their attention in a non-confrontational way. I think that’s what we need to do,” said Lyster. “Let’s think of a different word.”

Anyone is welcome to take the pledge or learn more about the movement by visiting www.motionball.com/nogoodway.