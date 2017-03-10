Augustana hoops set to write next chapter

The University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings did not get the storybook ending they were hoping for out of the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship, with two losses.

The tournament, however, was never supposed to be a conclusion for the club, just a preparation for the next chapter as they claw their way towards the upper crust of North Division teams.

“It was a good next step along the way to get there,” said Vikings head coach Dave Drabiuk. “We get the quick exit which leaves a bitter taste, but I’m sure guys will use it in their training this summer and we’ll try to improve on it next year.”

The Vikings opened the tournament with a difficult task, with the top seeded host Medicine Hat College Rattlers and came out ice cold and lost 88-53 on Thursday. On Friday they played better, but still not well enough to beat the NAIT Ooks, losing 92-74.

The quick exit left them tied with the University of Concordia Thunder for seventh in the conference. The SAIT Trojans beat the Lethbridge College Kodiaks 85-65 in the gold medal game while the Rattlers beat the Red Deer College Kings 96-82 in the bronze medal game.

Despite the shorter-than-hoped-for run at the provincial championship, Drabiuk was still happy with what he saw out of his team.

“What I was happy about is we still played like who we were, we didn’t back down from the challenge,” he said.

The Vikings will lose three key players this off season that they know of. Spencer Marion is transferring to the University of Alberta Golden Bears and Canadian Interuniversity Sport basketball, while Riley Wallace and Cameron Vilcsak are graduating this spring.

The torch now falls to third-year point guard Darian Smigorowsky, second year wing Michael Stasuik, and freshman guard Eddy Nkerabahizi to take the next step.

Stasuik and Nkerabahizi showed they were up to the task in Friday’s loss as Stasuik scored a team high 20 points with 10 rebounds while Nkerabahizi had 15 points coming off the bench.

“We’ve already talked a little bit about next year and what that challenge can mean for (Stasuik),” said Drabiuk. “I think he’s more than capable in stepping up.”

There is no break for Drabiuk, yet. He is out on the recruiting trail and scoring the province for the next pieces to the puzzle through graduating high school players and those looking to transfer out of their current college or university programs. Making the playoffs does make them a much more attractive team to potential targets. Drabiuk says some will make a visit to the school once their own seasons are complete while others will wait for the Vikings’ ID camp on April 2.

“Everybody wants to be part of a winner, and with us getting back to playoffs, it raises our profile a little bit,” said Drabiuk. “I think it will pay dividends for us in the next few weeks.”

Despite the disappointment of provincials, this season has to be looked at as a success for the Vikings. The previous two years they won a combined nine games, this year they finished fourth in the division with a 13-11 mark. The goal now is to keep the program’s momentum going forward and to avoid taking a step back.

“It’s everything, really,” said Drabiuk.

“After our game against NAIT, that was the message from our departing players. ‘We’ve got some good momentum going, we’ve got us heading in the right direction, don’t you dare take a step back now. We’re handing this over to you to carry this on.’”