Vikings advance past Kings to semifinals

Vikings 4, Kings 0

The University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings summoned their best game of the season at the best possible time.

The Vikings shut out the Red Deer College Kings 4-0 in Game 3 of their best-of-three Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference men's hockey quarter-final on Sunday night at Encana Arena in Camrose to advance to the semifinal against the NAIT Ooks.

Connor McLaughlin scored twice for the Vikings while Owen Sobchak had a goal and an assist and Adam Osczevki scored the other for Augustana while Curtis Skip stopped all 27 shots he faced.

Mike Salmon stopped 26 of the 30 shots he faced in the loss.

The Vikings won the forst game of the series 3-1 in Camrose on Friday, but Salmon blanked them 2-0 on Saturday, making __ saves in the process.

The Vikings left Red Deer feeling snake bitten, and Sunday's series finale was setting up with a similar feel as the teams traded opportunities through the first 20 minutes.

The turning point came mid-way through the second period with Augustana up 1-0 and killing a penalty. Vikings defenceman Cody Fiala crushed Kings forward Tyler Berkholtz from behind and the ref's arm went up to signal a penalty. With that Salmon went to the bench for an extra attacker and the Kings passed the puck back to the point to set up in the Augustana end, however, the pass missed its mark, bounced off the boards in the neutral zone and right into the RDC net. Fiala was kicked out of the game for a check from behind and the Kings went on a two-man advantage, but the Vikings went up 2-0 with McLaughlin getting credit for the goal.

Augustana killed off both penalties and surged ahead and RDC slumped back. McLaughlin scored again with 27 seconds remaining in the frame and the Vikings never looked back. Osczevski iced the game on the power play at 15:54 of the third period, ripping a shot past Salmon from the top of the slot.

The Vikings now face the two-time defending NAIT Ooks in the ACAC semifinal while the SAIT Trojans play the MacEwan Griffins in the other semifinal. The semifinal is a rematch of last year's championship series which the Ooks eked out with a pair of one-goal victories. The two teams split their season series with a pair of wins each, however, the Ooks finished with the better overall record and will have home ice advantage for the series. The semifinal starts on Friday in Edmonton and will revert back to Camrose on Saturday. If a third and final game is needed it will be back in Edmonton on Sunday.