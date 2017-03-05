Kodiaks swept on final week of AJHL season

The Camrose Kodiaks ended their Alberta Junior Hockey League regular season with two losses in Brooks, but the weekend was never about those two games, it was about finding out who they will play in the first round of the playoffs.

The Kodiaks (32-25-3) fell 5-3 on Friday and 6-3 on Saturday to the Bandits (51-5-4), who ran away with the regular season title again. The two losses had no impact on the Kodiaks' final standing as they locked up fifth spot two weeks ago. The big question mark heading into the weekend was how the Rubix Cube ahead of them was going to figure itself out. When the dust settled, the Canmore Eagles (36-18-4) secured second place, the Calgary Canucks (37-19-4) third and the Okotoks Oilers (36-18-6) settled into fourth spot and reservations with the Kodiaks to open the playoffs.

Of their three potential dance partners, the Kodiaks had the most success against the Oilers, sporting a 2-2-1 head-to-head record, while holding an 18-16 edge in goals the goals scored department, though the Oilers did win the last meeting 4-2 on Feb. 18 at Pason Centennial Arena in Okotoks. The Oilers do have home ice advantage in the best-of-five series with Games 1 and 2 on Thursday and Friday in Okotoks with Game 3 in Camrose on Sunday. If Game 4 is needed it will go March 13 in Camrose with a potential fifth game in Okotoks on March 15.

The Brooks Bandits earned a first round bye with their first place regular season finish. Other South Division match ups include the Eagles against the Olds Grizzlys (17-36-7) and the Canucks against the Drumheller Dragons (22-33-5). In the North DIvision, the Fort McMurray Oil Barons (43-13-3) earned the first round bye.The Whitecourt Wolverines (41-12-6) will play the Grande Prairie Storm (15-38-7), the Spruce Grove Saints (40-18-2) play the Drayton Valley Thunder (17-39-4) and the Bonnyville Ponticas (37-19-4) play the Sherwood Park Crusaders (32-25-3).

The Kodiaks had the Bandits on the ropes for most of their Friday game, taking the lead on three separate occasions, before finally getting caught for good in the third period and the home team icing the game with an empty netter. Ryan Hartman, Josh Zablocki and Colin Schmidt all scored for the Kodiaks while Patrick Gora made 41 saves. Parker Huebner, Parker Foo,Cale Maker, Joe O'Connor and Kord Pankewicz replied for the Bandits.Michel Benson made 25 saves for the win.

On Saturday night, the story was a bit different. The Brooks Bandits ran out to a 3-0 lead in the first period and never really looked back, en route to their 6-3 win. Slater Strong, Jacob Kendall and Hartman all tallied for the Kodiaks while Joeseph May made 44 saves in the defeat. Maker paced the Bandits with two goals while Foo, O'Connor, Josh McKechney and Oliver Chau also scored as Benson made 29 saves for the win.