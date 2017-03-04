When a man loves a renovation

I have two great loves.

First of all, I love women. More specifically, I love the women in my life — my mother, grandmothers, my wife and my adorable daughter. I love these women, and they are the most precious people to me.

Second, I love renovating and building homes. Helping people get the home or business of their dreams is so rewarding and inspiring. I can’t imagine doing anything else.

So it’s only fitting that the recent renovation we did for the Camrose Women’s Shelter Society is truly one of my most beloved projects.

It may not have been the largest or most luxurious renovation I’ve ever completed, but it is probably the most personally significant and impactful project, and I absolutely love this renovation.

This renovation made me realize that who I am as a contractor and person, is very similar to who the Camrose Women’s Shelter Society is and what they do for the women in our community.

As a contractor, when we build or renovate, we make changes to a structure. From pouring the concrete and building a foundation to erecting the walls to protect people from the elements to putting the finishing touches in to make the space inviting and comfortable. We do things that fundamentally improve the living situation for the homeowners or family who live there.

This is very similar to what the Women’s Shelter does — their walls are a safe haven for women, and the role of their team is to help improve the living situation for the women who seek out their shelter and services.

My responsibility as a contractor is to make sure we provide a safe structure for the people who need to live or work within it. My responsibility as a father, husband, son, grandson is to protect, love and empower the women in my life; to listen to them and respect them.

This is essentially what the Camrose Women Shelter Society does daily for the women and children it serves. Helping women by listening to them, respecting them and giving them a safe space can make all the difference to these women when they leave the shelter.

Every day, this project had me thinking differently. As I walked down the hall to get to our project site, and passed the women and children temporarily living there under the care and protection of the shelter, I was reminded of my responsibility to this place, to its team and to the many women who rely on the Society to help them.

When I think about my daughter growing up, I wish for her to be respected, loved, supported, cherished, cared for, safe, healthy and happy. This is what I wish for every woman, and this is what I will strive to provide for the women in my life.

When I think about my future renovations, I will strive to love them as much as I loved the Camrose Women’s Shelter Society renovation. However, I’m not sure if any future project will have quite the same impact on me as this one did.

I encourage everyone to consider supporting the Camrose Women’s Shelter Society if you can. They do amazing work in our community, and they and the women they serve are very deserving of our kindness and support.

To learn more about the Camrose Women’s Shelter Society and how you can support, visit www.camrosewomenshelter.org.

