Warawa’s taking next step

In the Warawa family, curling is more than a recreational sport — it’s part of who they are.

When the youngest Warawa was looking for a partner for the mixed doubles curling provincials, there was little second guessing for Sharla, 20, to ask her oldest brother Kendall, 27, to enter the bonspiel at the Rose City Curling Club in Camrose Feb. 17-19.

The sibling duo did come up short in their quest to go to nationals, but the weekend was not necessarily about going for gold, more to see what they could accomplish together.

“We’re both competitive, we both know the game quite well, so we said ‘why don’t we see what we can make of this?’” said Kendall. “Our initial goal was to score a point and we scored a point in the first end, and so we said , let’s see if we can win this game and we did.”

To complete the family affair, their father Ben was their coach. This was the first time the two of them had curled together in this format, so it was as much a learning experience as anything for the Hay Lakes family. Doubles curling is much different than regular curling. Each team throws five rocks an end instead of eight, while each end starts off with a guard and a rock already buried in the house. One member of the pair will play the first and last rock while their teammate plays the second, third and fourth stones. This means they also have to sweep their own stones, or instead of having one down in the house making a line call, they can start out by the hack and sweep their partner’s stone.

In the case of the Warawa’s Kendall threw the middle stone while Sharla opened and closed each end.

Their dad played a key role in steering the ship, but says they work quite well together for a brother and sister. He takes a lot of pride in seeing how far they have come over the years.

“You get an opportunity to see the training and development and the years of skill level, getting better and better,” said Ken. “And as you get into this higher level you see them planning for two shots ahead, not just the shot that we’re playing right now.”

Growing up in the Warawa household meant that you spent a great deal of your time from an early age on pebbled ice. Both started curling at about five years old. All four kids — including middle brothers Colton and Wyatt — have been closely involved with the sport their entire life. They started curling in the Little Rockers program in Hay Lakes, graduated through it and volunteered to work with the junior program.

Kendall and Wyatt both even curled for the University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings at the same time, and earned a bronze medal at nationals in 2012 in Peterborough, Ont. Meanwhile, Sharla played for the NAIT Ooks — the one member of the family that did not go to Augustana — and she also earned a bronze at nationals last year in London, Ont.

Sharla and Kendall have both graduated from college and are starting into their careers, Kendall is a science teacher in Two Hills while Sharla is an X-ray technician at St. Mary’s Hospital and the Smith Clinic in Camrose. Both employers have also allowed them to continue their curling dreams. Their rinks have also received generous support through local sponsorship, including for the provincial doubles tournament.

Sharla made a run for provincials with the Ocean Smart World Curling Tour rink as a second before ultimately falling short of their goal in both the A and B final at the Northern Alberta Curling Association play downs. Kendall also is part of a WTC rink that was formed this year, curling second for skip Matt Brown. They went 3-3 this year at play downs.

Putting a team together on the fly is a difficult process, so finding that proper mix — whether it is with three other friends or peers, or your brother or sister — is important.

“It’s about being able to work together and discuss things without people taking it too hard and knowing that you’re in it to just make everyone better for the better of the team,” said Sharla.

This is the fourth year in a row the Rose City Curling Club has hosted the provincial championship. There were 32 teams competing at this year’s event, double the number from 2016.

This year the rink of Danielle Schmiemann and Jason Ginter edged out Taylore Maschmeyer and Tristan Steinke 7-6 for the title.

The club is hosting it’s mixed bonspiel this weekend from Friday through Sunday and then the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association championships from March 22-25.

“The national event for the college play downs will be real exciting (head coach) Roger Galenza has done a lot of work getting that to be a top-notch event,” said Rose City Curling Club director Neil Bratrud. “We’ve had a lot of big events but it’s always been over at the Encana. This national level event will be at the curling rink, so that’s going to be fantastic.”