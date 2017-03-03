Vikings sweep SAIT set for RDC

The University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings men’s hockey team will roll into the playoffs with momentum on their side.

The Vikings (18-9-0-1) swept the SAIT Trojans (19-6-0-3) on the final weekend of the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference season — 4-3 in Camrose on Friday and 5-1 in Calgary on Saturday.

The Kodiaks rallied from a 3-0 deficit after 40 minutes on Friday to score four times in the third period for the win.

The comeback was led by a red-hot power play that scored three times in the final frame with Patrick Thompson-Gale, Jimmy Sheehan and Brett Ponich scoring with the man advantage and Carter Danczak scoring with the man advantage. Curtis Skip made 34 saves for the win.

On Saturday, special teams led the way again for the Vikings as Paul Lovsin scored shorthanded in the first period and Danczak and Thompson-Gale added power-play markers. Mitch McMullin and Dylan Coupal also scored for Augustana with no one in the penalty box. Harry Fredeman made 34 saves for the win.

The Vikings play the Red Deer College Kings (13-11-1-3) in the first round of the playoffs. Game 1 in Camrose on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Game 2 in Red Deer on Saturday. If Game 3 is needed it will go Sunday at 6 p.m. in Camrose.

NOTES – The Vikings women’s basketball team were swept by the 23-1 Ooks, 68-47 on Friday in Camrose and 84-54 on Saturday in Edmonton. The losses officially eliminated them from post season contention. They honoured two fifth year seniors on Frida as guards Shea Jose and Haley Story played their final home games for the Vikings.