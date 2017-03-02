Vikings basketball rolls into provincials

Cameron Vilcsak has the whole going out in style thing down.

The University of Alberta-Augustana men’s basketball star guard hung 33 points on the defending national champion NAIT Ooks in his final home game on Friday night. The performance sparked a 95-83 comeback win that was consolidated the next night in Edmonton with a 93-88 win.

“I joked with him that there were a couple of decisions that I will call senior night decisions, but at the end of the day, that’s the kind of performance we’re going to need from him and at least two guys every game this weekend coming up,” said Vikings head coach Dave Drabiuk.

The sweep legitimized their claims that they can compete with any team in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference. The weekend before they narrowly lost twice to the top team in the North division, the Concordia University Thunder.

“Honestly helps us relax a little bit and gives the guys some confidence in the process and confidence in who we are,” said Drabiuk. “In that sense it truly is immeasurable in terms of the confidence boost and momentum.”

Vilcsak has had an up-and-down season coming off of being named second team all conference ACAC North last season. As the Vikings battled injuries he became the main focal point of opposing defences. But with all of those injuries, more weapons finally started to develop in the form of Michael Stasuik, Riley Spencer Marion, Riley Wallace and Eddy Nkerabahizi.

When they face the host Medicine Hat Rattlers in the first game of the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference championships on Thursday they will need all of them operating at a high level. It will be their best hope against a team that will likely be able to use their size down low to exploit the Vikings lake of size in the post.

The Rattlers finished the year 18-3 but with only one loss on the court. They were forced to forfeit two games due to an eligibility issue. They are led by two Brazilians in the post — Pietro De Andrade and Gui Fuck — that have caused major match up problems all season for ACAC opponents. They also have an athletic point guard that can be deadly if allowed room.

Their biggest hope is to match them offensively with their multi-pronged attack.

“I think the thing that balances things for us is I don’t think they are used to dealing with a team that is willing to use five or six options and we’re not keying on one player,” said Drabiuk. “We’ve got to ride the fact that we’ve got nothing to lose coming into that game.’”

The Vikings have come a long way this past year after not making the playoffs since 2013 and winning a combined nine games in the last two seasons. A big run at provincials would be the perfect note to send them off to the next chapter of their careers. But Drabiuk is trying to keep things in perspective.

“(The championship will be a success) if we play our basketball, if we stay to who we are and we play as our best selves,” said Drabiuk. “Honestly, if we do all that we’re going to win some games.”