Nobody wins by Uniting the right

There is a prevailing belief that a united conservative party is the best way forward for the province.

The frontrunner in the Progressive Conservative Party of Alberta leadership, Jason Kenney, has campaigned hard on the idea of merging the PCs with the Wildrose Party. Meanwhile, Wildrose Party leader Brian Jean has made his intentions to merge the parties clear over the past month, embarking on a barnstorming town hall tour to promote this initiative while taking the temperature of his party membership. In their eyes, this is the best way forward as a province, to have one conservative voice and to take down the NDP.

I have to disagree.

This is no endorsement of any political party, but more an endorsement for a democratic system.

In the simplest context, the more legitimate parties bringing ideas to the table, the better. If you unite the right, it only gives room for one spot on the right side of the political spectrum to be served. With the PCs Alberta gets a more centrist party, albeit to the right of the middle, while the Wildrose fulfills a true right wing. In theory it mirrors the left with the NDP and the Liberal parties. The effectiveness of it is certainly debatable, but it works a heck of a lot better than the two-party system in the U.S.

What the unite the right factions are doing is ignoring recent history and once again taking voters along for the ride. Alberta got into the situation it is in with a united right.

The NDP are not solely responsible for the current state of the province.

The PCs spent the last decade of their 43-year reign by putting forward deficit budget after deficit budget — the last surplus came in 2008-09. They preyed on the voters through their entitlement and the belief they just needed the PC logo in front of their name on the ballot and they’d win in a landslide, regardless of their true political leanings.

This arrogance created the need for a second option on right and the Wildrose party was born.

Under Danielle Smith the Wildrose turned into Alberta’s most effective opposition party in generations. They are a big reason the Alison Redford government fell, helping to shine a bright light on that entitlement.

Even then, however, with all of the momentum behind them, their leadership bailed and sold Alberta voters down the river with the infamous crossing of the floor to join Jim Prentice’s PCs.

It was that type of old boy’s politics that allowed the NDP to seize power through a disgruntled electorate base and nearly ended both conservative parties.

The electorate was tired of all the ridiculousness.

Now, after two years of NDP leadership, the right wants us to believe the only way to beat them is as a united front. I’m not ready to jump aboard that ship. I do not like what a united right has represented for Albertans since Ralph Klein’s final term.

The PCs are clearly trying to hitch a ride on to a Wildrose Party that has clawed back from nothing and has far out performed all expectations since being left for dead prior to the last provincial election. The PCs are hoping to salvage their party. On the other hand, if the Wildrose are going to insist on their structure being used in a merger and are unwilling to move too far from their socially and fiscally conservative grassroots, why merge with a party that will try to move them back towards the centre, at least on social issues?

The PCs need to right their own ship and bring in new blood and fresh ideas. If the Wildrose truly believe in their policies and ideals, they should build on them and their momentum rather than get distracted with unification talk.

Let the voters decide what brand of conservative politics they want, if they want it at all. There needs to be accountability, and with a united party there is very little.

I have always believed our country runs best with a minority government. Regardless of who’s in power, they all have to work together to get things done, it does away with some of the partisan politics where ideas are rejected outright based on what party it originated from. It also keeps the party in power from ramming through ideological and divisive policy.

If the right believes the NDP needs to go, let the voters decide what the new direction will be. If the electorate has truly lost faith in the NDP, they will show that on election night.

The only ones who win with a united right are the MLAs themselves.